Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Bucs Released Tom Brady's Good Friend On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Bucs let go of one of Tom Brady's closest teammates on Tuesday. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, "Bucs cut QB and Tom Brady BFF, Ryan Griffin." Adding that the team "Also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Potoa'e."
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Announcement
There's only one true quarterback competition left before the start of the 2022 NFL season and it hasn't been decided just yet. On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he's not ready to name a starting quarterback. Free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett have been battling for the job throughout training camp.
Fans Suspect Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Having Marriage Trouble
The rumor mill is churning over Tom Brady’s mysterious, 11-day disappearance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this month. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, was absent from the camp from Aug. 11–22, during which time he was reportedly dealing with a personal issue. Now social media...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers
The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring
Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring. Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions,...
Former Big Ten Star Quarterback Was Cut On Tuesday
Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the odd man out in Arizona. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals decided to release McSorley, though he'll likely be welcomed back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed. McSorley was signed by the Cards off the Ravens practice squad...
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today
Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
