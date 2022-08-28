Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
numberfire.com
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting ninth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will take over the catching position after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Brewers position Garrett Mitchell in center field on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell will make his sixth outfield appearance after Tyrone Taylor was benched versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Mitchell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Turner will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Carroll will start in left field on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers. Stone Garrett returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Angels' Jo Adell batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Adell will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Magneuris Sierra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adell for 6.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Sam Haggerty batting ninth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Haggerty will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Garrett Mitchell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
