Hannah
4d ago
yet again cops not listening or actually doing anything to possibly or atleast try to save lives! why do we pay them our tax dollars for?
Regeneration
4d ago
They were all the wrong color. Nobody listened. Crappy police procedures, and no social worker available either?
KOLD-TV
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
TPD: Homicide outside of Family Dollar
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of disturbance leading to a homicide near Park Avenue on Aug. 31. The incident took place at the parking lot of Family Dollar
AZFamily
Former Tucson officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge pertaining to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a mobility scooter last year. A not-guilty plea was entered for Ryan Remington at an arraignment on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Remington’s next...
AZFamily
Family, friends honor fallen Pima County Constable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. The shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.
Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor
Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.
KOLD-TV
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
ABC 15 News
Officials investigating additional reports of weapons brought to Valley schools
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Officials are investigating two more recent reports of weapons being brought to East Valley schools. Pinal County officials are investigating reports that a student brought a gun to a Florence Unified School District campus on Wednesday. School district officials say they were told by...
Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday crash near Prince and Fairview
A motorcycle died following a Wednesday crash. Tucson police say the crash happened near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle accident caused serious life threatening injuries to a commoner on Wednesday, the 31st of August. The wreck happened near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Tucson Police already seeing rainbow fentanyl
The DEA is warning about a disturbing new trend of rainbow fentanyl coming into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already made several seizures in Nogales, so has Tucson Police.
Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson at 32, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson, Arizona, have confirmed that country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has been found dead, more than a week after he went missing. According to KOLD-TV, police said Bell’s body was found Monday in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. He was 32. Tuesday’s...
Police arrest woman suspected of going into man's trailer and shooting him
The Tucson Police Department has arrested a woman who they believe shot a man in his own trailer on West Kelso Street between North Balboa Avenue and North Castro Avenue.
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
actionnews5.com
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard. The homicide took place on Aug. 27 morning in the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
KOLD-TV
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
kjzz.org
How the killing of a Pima County constable could lead to reforms in the eviction process
Rapidly-rising rents and the effects of the pandemic on job opportunities and employment stability are two of the most vital factors in the eviction crisis many communities across the country are facing. In Pima County specifically, the job of serving eviction notices falls to constables. On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah...
KTAR.com
Arizona human smuggling coordinators sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
PHOENIX — Two Arizona men were sentenced to nearly four years in prison last week for their role in smuggling undocumented immigrants into the United States, authorities said. The sentencing comes after Ian E. Serrano, 27, and Marco Romero, 22, both from Nogales, plead guilty to one count of...
