Tucson, AZ

Comments

Hannah
4d ago

yet again cops not listening or actually doing anything to possibly or atleast try to save lives! why do we pay them our tax dollars for?

Reply
4
Regeneration
4d ago

They were all the wrong color. Nobody listened. Crappy police procedures, and no social worker available either?

Reply(1)
4
 

Related
KOLD-TV

Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Former Tucson officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge pertaining to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a mobility scooter last year. A not-guilty plea was entered for Ryan Remington at an arraignment on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Remington’s next...
AZFamily

Family, friends honor fallen Pima County Constable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. The shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
TUCSON, AZ
Person
Bryan Barker
Person
Gavin Lee
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
TUCSON, AZ
#Shooting#Tucson Police Department#Violent Crime#Az
actionnews5.com

Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
CATALINA, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
TUCSON, AZ

