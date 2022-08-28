ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Museum to create map of civil rights sites in Natchez

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eEYJ_0hYgKjhf00

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture has received a $1,450 grant to create a map highlighting the civil rights movement in Natchez.

Mayor Dan Gibson said the map will help tell the city’s full history.

“This is great news for Natchez,” Gibson said in a news release. “These grant funds will help greatly in our efforts to better tell the entire history of Natchez to include commemorating our African American historic sites.”

Gibson thanked Visit Natchez, the Natchez Civil Rights Trail Committee and others for helping bring the project to fruition.

The map is a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil Rights Trail Committee, said Roscoe Barnes III, the cultural heritage tourism manager for Visit Natchez. It will be published as a full-color brochure, including photographs and an annotated list of more than 50 sites that played a significant role in the city’s civil rights journey, Barnes said.

Barnes noted the homes of several civil rights leaders and activists will be listed, including the homes of former NAACP Treasurer Wharlest Jackson Sr., who was killed by a car bomb, and NAACP President George Metcalfe, who survived a car bomb. The homes of Nellie Jackson, Mary Lee Toles, Forrest Johnson, Mayor John Nosser, Marjorie Baroni, Jessie B. Williams, Alderman Theodore West, Mamie Lee Green Mazique are among others being included.

Other noteworthy sites are the government buildings that played a role in the movement, including the Adams County Courthouse, Natchez City Hall and Natchez City Auditorium. Churches, parks, and commercial buildings will also be shown.

“This map will be a convenient tool and handy resource for anyone to learn more about the civil rights movement in Natchez,” said Bobby Dennis, executive director of the museum.

Earlier this year, Natchez was approved to be listed on the Mississippi Freedom Trail by the Mississippi Humanities Council and Visit Mississippi. The designation, which comes with a historical marker, means the city will also be listed on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

___

Follow AP coverage of human rights and civil liberties at https://apnews.com/hub/human-rights-and-civil-liberties.

Comments / 2

Related
Natchez Democrat

Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns

NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director. Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
WJTV 12

California man convicted for conspiracy to traffic drugs to Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A California man was convicted for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area. According to court documents, from 2016 through 2018, Arthur Wilson, 57, conspired with Wesley Bell, of Natchez, Jimmie Lee Swearengen, Jr., of […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program

Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi high school put on lockdown after email sent threatening gun violence

A Mississippi high school was put on temporary lockdown after an email was sent to administration threatening gun violence against students and teachers. “We received an email from an outside source that we saw as needing to be investigated,” Superintendent Rod Henderson said. “We placed the school on lockdown and notified BPD, who immediately responded and helped with our investigation. With the assistance of BPD, we found no cause to continue with the lockdown and resumed normal activities.”
BROOKHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Historic Sites#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#Museum#The Natchez Museum Of#African American#The Civil Rights Movement#Visit Natchez#Bui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
VIDALIA, LA
WLBT

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

New accommodations found for two people arrested in Mississippi hotel drug busts

Occupants of two different Natchez hotels had to shorten their stay and are now in jail after being arrested Saturday for allegedly selling and trafficking drugs. On Saturday evening, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received information about drug activity taking place in room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez, where they made contact with Charles Miller.
NATCHEZ, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy