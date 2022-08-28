ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTwmB_0hYgKhwD00

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.

The Haines City Police Department said the situation began when Robert Lee Smith III, 19, pointed a rifle at Officers Jose Ramirez and Gedrick Vargas while they conducted a traffic stop at around 5:21 p.m.

Man dies in Crescent Beach incident, Sarasota County deputies say

After pointing the rifle at the officers, Smith drove off in a black vehicle with a woman, leading the officers on a chase, police said.

However, the officers’ patrol car ended being hit by a civilian vehicle at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Power Line Road. Both officers and the two civilians inside the other vehicle were hospitalized while the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The department said they found Smith at his father’s home in Poinciana where he was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

“We are thankful that our officers, and the two innocent civilians, who were injured today by the actions of the suspect are in stable condition, and expected to recover from their injuries,” Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said. “I am very grateful for the rapid response from our department and surrounding law enforcement agencies. This incident was brought to a quick and successful resolution because of good police work by all involved. Persistence and teamwork helped take a dangerous criminal off the street in just a few hours.”

Pinellas Park driver had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in system, bag of cocaine in bra: police

The Haines City Police Department said the two citizens involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and were released from the hospital Sunday morning. Officer Vargas was also released from the hospital after suffering from a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs.

Police said Officer Ramirez is still in intensive care with a brain bleed, a broken arm and facial injuries. He is in critical, but stable condition after coming out of surgery Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat

TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
City
Poinciana, FL
Haines City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pinellas Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Man charged in weekend shooting in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation following an early Saturday morning shooting. Deputies were sent to the area of Meadow Green Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found witnesses performing CPR on a shooting victim. Polk Fire...
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Lee Smith#East Johnson Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card

A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man who claimed he wasn't driving during deadly crash sentenced to 20 years

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors say gas station surveillance shows Jeremy Guerrero getting into the driver’s seat of a car that later crashed, killing 57-year-old Maria Perez on Interstate 75 in November 2019. They say Guerrero was drunk and high on meth when he plowed into Perez's vehicle. Last year...
Orlando Weekly

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of one of their deputies killing a man in parking lot of the Heritage Hotel on S Orange Blossom Trail. Cops were called to the scene at midday on August 6 after shots had been fired between two men. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy