One shot near hotel on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight near the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Memphis and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

In a statement, the area General Manager for Hyatt said the following, “The safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority. Last night, an isolated incident occurred within the front drive of the Hyatt Centric hotel. One individual that was not a hotel guest or colleague sustained minor injuries. Further questions may be directed to the Memphis Police Department.”

WREG is still working to find out more information regarding this incident and will update when more is available.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.