Cool photo memories from September 2017.
How many big events are scheduled for this coming Labor Day weekend? Searching online event calendars, I haven’t noticed too many. That certainly wasn’t the case five years ago!. Back in September 2017, during Labor Day weekend, San Diego hosted an amazing international sand sculpture competition on Broadway...
Online petition to reopen the Starlight Bowl.
The historic Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park has been out of operation since 2011. The organization Save Starlight has been working diligently to bring this beloved open air amphitheater back to life!. If you’d like to lend a hand, consider signing this online petition. Add your voice to others who...
