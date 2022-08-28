Read full article on original website
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando Reunite in Lifetime’s ‘A Christmas Spark’
Christmas is still a good few months away, but Lifetime is already in the Christmas spirit and gearing up for the holiday season. The network has a slate full of new holiday movies on offer for the holiday season and one of them has been added to its cast. According to Variety, Jane Seymour and Joe Lando have been cast to star in A Christmas Spark at Lifetime. The film is part of the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup that features two more films.
'The Sandman': How Dream's Relationship With Calliope Changed From the Comics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Calliope" episode of the Netflix series, The Sandman. The Sandman’s latest episode treats audiences to a double feature with “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.” Though both self-contained narratives involve Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, he is not the main character of either story, and each is based on a standalone tale within the Sandman comics by Neil Gaiman. The second half of the episode focuses on the Greek Muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) during her enslavement to hapless writer Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), and is an adaptation of the standalone tale of the same name that first appeared in the Sandman: Dream Country collection in 1990. Although Dream plays only a peripheral role in "Calliope," the episode provides a significant amount of information about his history. We learn that he and Calliope were once married, and that together they had a son, Orpheus — the same Orpheus from the Orpheus and Eurydice story. The episode intimates, also, that they did not part on good terms. Though "Calliope" is, as a whole, extremely faithful in its adaptation of Morpheus and Calliope’s relationship, it still contains some changes from the original comic books which, despite their subtlety, do alter the nature of their dynamic.
10 Best A24 Movies Just Added To HBO Max
Studio A24 has earned credibility with a string of highly successful films, made recognizable by what fans call ‘A24 vibes’ – their special brand of visual style, quirky tone, and creative expression. Just a decade ago, this small, indie studio took some big risks on unknown writer-directors that made a big impression. Today their films can rival tent-pole productions, with cinephiles keeping a keen eye on the A24 calendar.
How 'Silver Linings Playbook' Made Me Feel Represented
It's been almost 10 years since the original release of Silver Linings Playbook, and the considerate depictions of mental illness are still just as relevant today. The film follows Patrizio (Pat), sensitively portrayed by Bradley Cooper, as he looks to lead a normal life despite his struggles with bipolar disorder. When recently rewatching the 2012 film, I found myself connecting with the storyline much more than I had upon my first viewing. That's because since then, I have been given my own diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Queer Vampire Film 'So Vam' Reclaims Monstrosity
Horror has a long and complicated history with harmful coded representations of marginalized communities. Monsters have historically been used as vehicles to convey how embodiments of otherness threaten the status quo. Classic horror cinema largely engaged with themes defined by its monsters that invade "normal" society and threaten the socio-political fabrics that hold them together before being banished or killed. Famously, vampires have often been coded as queer predators whose bite transfers social and sexual deviance unto their unsuspecting victims. Eighteen-year-old trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay’s So Vam, now streaming on Shudder, turns the queer history of vampires on its head by using vampirism as a tool of empowerment rather than a malevolent condition. Drawing on the legacy of Universal’s classic monsters, Mackay’s film interrogates the historical correlation between queerness and monstrosity. Instead of succumbing to the shadows, a group of young vampires turn their sights on ridding their communities of bigots by feeding on them. In many ways, So Vam reimagines the capabilities of queer monsters and posits the question of whether embracing the otherness rooted in monstrosity is a bad thing after all.
1979's 'The Amityville Horror' Gets 4K Release From Vinegar Syndrome
The Halloween season is upon us and there are a ton of great new physical releases in the horror genre coming our way in the next couple of months. Popular films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Army of Darkness, and The Fog are all coming to the 4K format, but one of the most underrated horror films of the 20th century was 1979s The Amityville Horror directed by Stuart Rosenberg. Now this classic haunted house thriller based on the horrific true events depicted in Jay Anson’s book of the same name is coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Vinegar Syndrome.
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Talk ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ and Singing “Knuck If You Buck”
With writer-director Adamma Ebo’s Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. opening in theaters and streaming on Peacock starting tomorrow, I recently spoke to Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown about making the satirical comedy. In the film, Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch that once served tens of thousands of people. But after a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), forced the church to temporarily close, Trinitie struggles to contain the fallout, as they both try to rebuild their congregation and church. The film was initially created as a short back in 2018 by sisters Adamma and Adanne Ebo.
Kanye West shares co-parenting struggles with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, are attending Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles, but West would like them to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named...
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and David Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
'Scream 6' Wraps Filming
The town of Woodsboro simply cannot get the break it deserves. But who's complaining? And now, the sixth installment in the Scream slasher series, inspired by the original Wes Craven picture, has already concluded production. The film crew announced the completion of Scream 6 filming via their official Instagram account, thanking producer, Ron Lynch, for selecting the Blackmore Productions set as the film's shooting location.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and More
The cast for director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis grows even larger as several prominent actors have recently joined the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on The Godfather trilogy as the character Connie Corleone, is set to star in the film with her son Jason Schwartzman, who will also appear in next year's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
'Dead For a Dollar' Trailer Pits Christoph Waltz Against Willem Dafoe
As western movie fans start the countdown for the Dead For a Dollar premiere at the end of this month, Quiver Distribution decided to ease the wait by releasing a trailer to tease what we can expect to see when the time comes to go check it out in theaters. The story centers around a bounty hunter who happens upon a nemesis he put in prison years before, as well as a new bounty that challenges him in unexpected ways.
