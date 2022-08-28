Read full article on original website
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series
Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?. Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
'The English' Trailer Shows Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in a Violent Western
The first trailer for the Prime Video Western series The English has arrived, and it showcases a mother’s determination to get back at the man whom she views as being behind the death of her son. From the mind of the thrice Primetime Emmy-nominated writer and director Hugo Blick,...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Council Meetings Are Actually Important
One of the chief criticisms of the last two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones was the emphasis on spectacle over story. While the deep fantasy elements are integral to George R.R. Martin’s source material, Game of Thrones was distinct compared to other medieval fantasy adventures due to its emphasis on the political drama. It wasn’t just violence, bloodshed, and dragons. We got to see intelligent characters plotting against each other.
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
Princess Leia's Wedding Dress Unveiled for 'The Princess and the Scoundrel'
There are few things in this world that mean as much to me as Leia Organa does so now with Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, we're learning about the love of Han Solo and Leia between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is giving us something I love very much: A look at Leia's wedding dress. A flowing green gown with Leia's brown hair down in waves in the back, the dress is so very much reminiscent of Leia in Return of the Jedi and reminds me personally why I love her so much. She's never shied away from who she is.
'The Sandman': How Dream's Relationship With Calliope Changed From the Comics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Calliope" episode of the Netflix series, The Sandman. The Sandman’s latest episode treats audiences to a double feature with “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.” Though both self-contained narratives involve Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, he is not the main character of either story, and each is based on a standalone tale within the Sandman comics by Neil Gaiman. The second half of the episode focuses on the Greek Muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) during her enslavement to hapless writer Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), and is an adaptation of the standalone tale of the same name that first appeared in the Sandman: Dream Country collection in 1990. Although Dream plays only a peripheral role in "Calliope," the episode provides a significant amount of information about his history. We learn that he and Calliope were once married, and that together they had a son, Orpheus — the same Orpheus from the Orpheus and Eurydice story. The episode intimates, also, that they did not part on good terms. Though "Calliope" is, as a whole, extremely faithful in its adaptation of Morpheus and Calliope’s relationship, it still contains some changes from the original comic books which, despite their subtlety, do alter the nature of their dynamic.
10 Best A24 Movies Just Added To HBO Max
Studio A24 has earned credibility with a string of highly successful films, made recognizable by what fans call ‘A24 vibes’ – their special brand of visual style, quirky tone, and creative expression. Just a decade ago, this small, indie studio took some big risks on unknown writer-directors that made a big impression. Today their films can rival tent-pole productions, with cinephiles keeping a keen eye on the A24 calendar.
Fall in Love With Autumn: 7 Hallmark Love Story Movies
Beautiful fall foliage paired with colorful pumpkin patches and hayrides reminds many people that fall is just around the corner. Autumn creates the ideal backdrop for any romantic love story that is waiting to be told. Some movies focus on the summer romance that got away like Mamma Mia! Here...
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
'Scream 6' Wraps Filming
The town of Woodsboro simply cannot get the break it deserves. But who's complaining? And now, the sixth installment in the Scream slasher series, inspired by the original Wes Craven picture, has already concluded production. The film crew announced the completion of Scream 6 filming via their official Instagram account, thanking producer, Ron Lynch, for selecting the Blackmore Productions set as the film's shooting location.
Korean Horror: Where to Start If You're New to the Genre
Korean horror, or K-horror, has been regarded for its distinctive style, bloody violence, and disturbing imagery. It shares many similarities to J-horror (Japanese horror) with its psychologically dark plotlines and social commentaries. K-horror achieved international attention alongside J-horror with a boom in the late 1990s. Subsequent English-language remakes have followed numerous original K-horrors, many of which have been panned by critics.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
1979's 'The Amityville Horror' Gets 4K Release From Vinegar Syndrome
The Halloween season is upon us and there are a ton of great new physical releases in the horror genre coming our way in the next couple of months. Popular films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Army of Darkness, and The Fog are all coming to the 4K format, but one of the most underrated horror films of the 20th century was 1979s The Amityville Horror directed by Stuart Rosenberg. Now this classic haunted house thriller based on the horrific true events depicted in Jay Anson’s book of the same name is coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Vinegar Syndrome.
Queer Vampire Film 'So Vam' Reclaims Monstrosity
Horror has a long and complicated history with harmful coded representations of marginalized communities. Monsters have historically been used as vehicles to convey how embodiments of otherness threaten the status quo. Classic horror cinema largely engaged with themes defined by its monsters that invade "normal" society and threaten the socio-political fabrics that hold them together before being banished or killed. Famously, vampires have often been coded as queer predators whose bite transfers social and sexual deviance unto their unsuspecting victims. Eighteen-year-old trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay’s So Vam, now streaming on Shudder, turns the queer history of vampires on its head by using vampirism as a tool of empowerment rather than a malevolent condition. Drawing on the legacy of Universal’s classic monsters, Mackay’s film interrogates the historical correlation between queerness and monstrosity. Instead of succumbing to the shadows, a group of young vampires turn their sights on ridding their communities of bigots by feeding on them. In many ways, So Vam reimagines the capabilities of queer monsters and posits the question of whether embracing the otherness rooted in monstrosity is a bad thing after all.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
