Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead

NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Newborn’s remains found by shocked workers sorting waste in Bronx recycling plant

A newborn baby’s remains were found by shocked workers sorting waste in a Bronx recycling plant Wednesday, police and sources said. The baby’s leg, cut off at the knee with a foot attached, was spotted mixed in with waste on a conveyor belt at the city Department of Environmental Protection plant on Ryawa Ave. in Hunts Point about 9 a.m., officials said. Workers immediately halted the conveyor ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings

NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 855 East 167th Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 855 East 167th Street, an eight-story residential building in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 30 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Public Safety
bronx.com

Help Identify A Robbery Duo

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individuals, depicted in the attached surveillance photograph, who are wanted in connection to robbery pattern, which occurred in Mullaly Park, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
BRONX, NY

