Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility
A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.
Woman falls through bathroom floor in NYC, lands in basement
The woman, 28, was a tenant in a first-floor apartment of the Bronx building.
fox5ny.com
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
Newborn’s remains found by shocked workers sorting waste in Bronx recycling plant
A newborn baby’s remains were found by shocked workers sorting waste in a Bronx recycling plant Wednesday, police and sources said. The baby’s leg, cut off at the knee with a foot attached, was spotted mixed in with waste on a conveyor belt at the city Department of Environmental Protection plant on Ryawa Ave. in Hunts Point about 9 a.m., officials said. Workers immediately halted the conveyor ...
More human remains found at Bronx sewage facility
A second human leg was found around 12 a.m. Thursday at the city Department of Environmental Protection’s Hunts Point Water Pollution Control Plant on Ryawa Avenue.
NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings
NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 855 East 167th Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 855 East 167th Street, an eight-story residential building in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 30 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
VIDEO: Woman, 74, punched in face on Manhattan street, suspect sought
A 74-year-old woman was punched in the face while walking on a Manhattan street last week and police are searching for the woman they say is responsible.
Girl, 16, suffers 'large' wound after Queens subway thief bites, punches, pulls hair
The NYPD released surveillance images Thursday of the suspect they’re searching for in Monday morning’s attack at the 39th Avenue station in Long Island City.
Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
bronx.com
Help Identify A Robbery Duo
The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individuals, depicted in the attached surveillance photograph, who are wanted in connection to robbery pattern, which occurred in Mullaly Park, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details...
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery
NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
VIDEO: Car sought in drive-by shooting on Brooklyn street
Police released video on Wednesday of a vehicle sought in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
VIDEO: Women pepper-spray, rob driver in chaotic Bronx ride
The NYPD released video Wednesday showing the suspects in the July 8 confrontation near Melrose Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section.
VIDEO: NYPD releases bodycam footage in chaotic Harlem arrest, says officer 'fended off' woman
The NYPD said the altercation is under review after video spread widely on social media Wednesday and sparked a war of words between people condemning and defending the cop’s actions.
