A year ago, the New Orleans Saints started strong. Despite a solid finish, the team would miss the playoffs. And this year there could be some surprises. The last two offseasons for the team from the Big Easy have been more than memorable. After a stellar career with the franchise, quarterback Drew Brees retired from football following the following the 2020 campaign. This past season, the Saints finish 9-8 and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Also out was head coach Sean Payton, who also opted to step away from the game after 16 seasons (and a Super Bowl title in 2009) as the team’s sideline leader.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO