thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Russell Westbrook the Team’s Most ‘Consistent’ Player Last Year
The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly heading into another season with Russell Westbrook. Ahead of training camp, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke with The Athletic and said Westbrook was the “best player” on the team last year but would reverse the claim. Westbrook’s 2021-22 campaign wasn’t the most...
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Report: Ecstatic Donovan Mitchell went ‘screaming around the golf course’ after he found out Cavs kept core players
Donovan Mitchell reportedly erupted in joy when he discovered that the quartet of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love were still part of the Cleveland Cavaliers following Thursday’s blockbuster deal. Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Cleveland soon after Mitchell was acquired by the Cavaliers and reported...
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes
James Harden gifted Lil Baby a one-of-one pair of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 in 'Chrome' colorway.
Report: Cavs unload treasure trove of assets for Donovan Mitchell in stunning trade
In a shocking move, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired star guard Donovan Mitchell via trade from the Utah Jazz. The move was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi. The move comes as a massive surprise, as the Cavs had reportedly removed themselves from consideration in the Mitchell sweepstakes. To...
Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Want to Win With That Sh-t Head'
Bob Ryan is tired of Kevin Durant's act.
Cavs coach boldly predicts Evan Mobley will go down as top 20 player of all time
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley had a phenomenal rookie season in the 2021-22 campaign, proving that he is one of the best young players in the league. Ahead of Mobley’s second regular season, Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner praised the 21-year-old, saying that he believes Mobley can be a top 20 player of all time as long as he stays healthy.
Jarrett Allen opens up about special time he spent this summer helping basketball grow worldwide
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is growing into an impressive and important piece of the young team’s core. However, his success on the basketball court is not all that the five-year pro is interested in. In a recent phone interview with Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, Allen discussed an opportunity he had over the summer to help spread the game of basketball to distant corners of the world through Basketball Without Borders.
5 players the Browns should claim off waivers
The Cleveland Browns have set their initial 53-man roster but it is likely that roster will change 24 hours later. With hundreds of players flooding the free agent market and waiver wire, the Browns have a chance to shuffle their roster and add talent at important positions. While the team...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Chatted Post-Trade
Does this news signify anything about their on-court future?
