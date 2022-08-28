Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is growing into an impressive and important piece of the young team’s core. However, his success on the basketball court is not all that the five-year pro is interested in. In a recent phone interview with Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, Allen discussed an opportunity he had over the summer to help spread the game of basketball to distant corners of the world through Basketball Without Borders.

