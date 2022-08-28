Read full article on original website
Related
Back To School! Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Rocks Adorable Uniform For First Day Of Kindergarten
They grow up so fast! On Tuesday, August 30, Blac Chyna uploaded a snap of her and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream as she ventured off to school. "Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 😇," the reality star captioned the cute snap, which showed the tot clad in a uniform that consisted of a white collared shirt, navy cardigan, blue plaid skirt, white knee-high socks and fresh white kicks.
Popculture
Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know
Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three daughters (Presley shares Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, and she has 13-year-old twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood, from whom her divorce was finalized last May).
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked rumors that she'd finally accepted her relationship with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, is over for good after she was spotted sharing an inspirational message to social media sans her wedding ring. Article continues below advertisement. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
wonderwall.com
Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence on new baby boy with ex, Tristan Thompson, plus more news
Khloe Kardashian opens up about life as a mother of two. Khloe Kardashian says she's all about being a mom of two in her first major interview since welcoming a second child via surrogate with ex, Tristan Thompson. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloe told Elle in a Q&A published Tuesday, Aug. 30. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," she continued. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much." Khloe, who also shares 4-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan, confirmed through her rep in early August that True now has a baby brother who arrived via surrogate after being conceived in November 2021. Khloe had reportedly hoped to keep the baby news quiet both to "protect the surrogate" and for her own "mental health," according to E! News. The baby news came just months after Tristan apologized publicly to Khloe when a paternity test confirmed he'd fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloe were still together. Speaking to Elle, Khloe also pointed out that mistakes have their own kind of value. "We're all going to make mistakes," Khloe said when asked if she had "any wisdom to share" from her experience running Good American and beyond. "If you don't make mistakes, I think that's weird. You're supposed to fail. You're supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself," she said. "It's like when you have a teenage daughter, and you know they're going to mess up and do crazy things, but you have to let them do it themselves, so they learn. It's the same thing in business. It's great when people know to ask for help because you don't know everything, but a lot of people are too embarrassed to admit that."
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Cheat Meals Amidst Mostly Plant-Based Diet
Kim Kardashian, 41, has experimented with plant-based diets over the years, but she took such a diet seriously after watching some documentaries about it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website POOSH. In her Aug. 26 chat with the lifestyle and wellness site, she shared why living a plant-based lifestyle works for her and even detailed what her favorite cheat meals are when she decides to give herself some leniency. While the mom of four said plant-based tacos are her go-to meal, when she craves something a little naughty, she goes for something doughy. “Pizza, for sure,” she noted. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”
Khloé Kardashian 'Does Not Care' If Cheating Tristan Thompson Is There For Birth Of Baby No. 2: Source
While Tristan Thompson continues living it up in Greece, Khloé Kardashian is staying close to home as she awaits the arrival of the ex couple's second child. And while Kardashian's priorities remain on her brood, an insider hinted she wouldn't be fazed if the NBA pro didn't join her when their surrogate gives birth to their 4-year-old daughter True's sibling.“Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” claimed an insider close to The Kardashians star. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN LEFT FEELING LIKE 'IT'S A KICK IN THE TEETH' AS TRISTAN THOMPSON...
NBA・
Kardashian fans divided after Kim ‘blatantly copies’ Kourtney in new photos as sister rivalry heats up
KIM Kardashian has been accused of taking a page directly from Kourtney Kardashian's book with her latest gas station photoshoot. Both the Kardashians stars were slammed for "mocking" poor and working-class people with the pics. The comments about an alleged sibling rivalry came after Kim, 41, was spotted doing a...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
E! News
208K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3