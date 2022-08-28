Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job.

WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation.

Here’s what he had to say.

Harper is running against Democrat Nakita Hemmingway of Dacula. She is an entrepreneur, Realtor, and cut-flower farmer.

Harper recently did The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL-produced podcast. You can listen here.

