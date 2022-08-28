Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky discusses the return of college football
College football is finally back in our lives. With the full slate of Week 1 games on deck, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon dropped a fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky. College football’s glorious return. Kentucky’s season-opener vs. the Miami RedHawks. Takeaways from the Wildcats’ first official depth...
aseaofblue.com
The twitch is back for a healthy and happy J.J. Weaver in 2022
Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver has seemingly found his happy place, getting back to full strength, both on and off the field this fall, as the inspirational leader for the Kentucky defense. The Louisville native has had to overcome numerous challenges during his Kentucky football career, including the loss of his...
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 1
The Sea of Blue group chat is blowing up this week as excitement builds for the first week of the college football season as all 14 SEC teams will be in action this week. That means “talking season” is officially over as the SEC rolls into Week 1 with six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll in Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Texas A&M (6), Arkansas (19), Kentucky (20) and Ole Miss (21).
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Kentucky Soccer Edition
The University of Kentucky Soccer teams are off to strong starts this season. The women’s soccer team has won four in a row to start the season and will look to continue its winning ways with a matchup at Western Kentucky University tonight. The game will start at 8...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky football’s biggest questions marks entering 2022 season
College football is back as Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will play their first game this Saturday night against Miami (OH). Stoops is preparing to set a program record for coaching longevity (10 seasons) and wins (61), as well as lead the Wildcats to their second consecutive 10-win season for the first time in program history.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky football season preview roundtable and predictions
It is finally football time in the Bluegrass. With the Kentucky Wildcats opening up their season with the Miami (OH) Redhawks this Saturday night at Kroger Field, it will be the start of what might be the most hyped up season in recent memory. There will be plenty of familiar...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
foxlexington.com
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
WUKY
String of weekend shootings in Lexington again puts crime issue front and center
It's becoming an all-too-familiar pattern — new incidents of violence take the spotlight, leading to renewed calls for a fresh look at programs used in other cities and pressure on city leaders to defend the current anti-violence strategies. The latest string of shootings took place on Saturday, wounding a...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
WKYT 27
Scott Co. deputies arrest man after escaping pursuit
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tennessee has been captured and arrested at the Sadiesville Loves truck stop. Kentucky State police have charged him in connection with an overnight pursuit. ORIGINAL: The Scott County Sheriff’s Office have been searching in the area of Cincinnati Pike to...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
WKYT 27
Lexington Police make arrest in homicide investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the August 17th shooting death of Ashley Stamper, according to Lexington Police. Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence. At around 2:26 p.m., on Aug, 17th, officers responded...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
