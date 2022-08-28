ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Issues Warning To Manchester City Squad

By Alex Caddick
 4 days ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addresses his concerns with his side trailing in back-to-back Premier League games.

Manchester City continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign yesterday afternoon after beating Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium, despite going two goals down.

This continues a trend of City going behind this season, after they did against Newcastle United last week, manager Pep Guardiola has now addressed City's slow starts following yesterday's win.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said " We were not a team in the past who make lots of comebacks, we have to win, and when we concede goals we couldn't do it .

Lately, we have these situations, I'd prefer to win 4-0 but Newcastle, Crystal Palace, how we struggle in the past against them. The value of the victory is nicer. We need that. I had the feeling we are able in the short time period, put lots of players and with the mentality we have we are able to score goals in a few minutes."

He continued, " That is good but you have control better the situations that are uncomfortable. The fault from the first goal, Ruben had the ball to make that fault, not necessary, Eddy has to save, have to defend the free kick.

I know the players we have, have to take responsibility. Not lots of opponents, but Crystal Palace, they are so strong in these situations they wait to punish you. Today we were lucky to come back, in the past we lose that game."

The Spaniard warned the City squad that they can not keep relying on coming back from behind in matches. Guardiola added, " The Premier League doesn't wait. Doesn't wait, the teams are so strong. If you are behind points you don't come back. "

Despite ultimately earning three points from yesterday's fixture, with new star forward Erling Haaland scoring three in the process, Guardiola believes their is still work to be done to improve the already highly impressive Manchester City.

The Sky Blues' next take on Nottingham Forrest this Wednesday night in Premier League action, Pep will undoubtedly be hoping to see a more assured defensive display from the off.

