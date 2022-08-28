ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Hot Clicks: New Safety Shows Promise, Freshmen Impact Players, Season Preview + More

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwKPj_0hYgGnf500

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

FOOTBALL

Pitt Preview and Prediction

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 1

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

Neal Brown Joins Marty & McGee on ESPN to Discuss Backyard Brawl

WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

C.J. Donaldson Has Become a Jack-of-All-Trades

Walk Thru GameDay Show: WVU Football Season Preview + Predictions

McLaurin Shows Promise at Safety

Pitt Names Starting QB

50 Predictions for the 2022 WVU Football Season

Six True Freshman in Line to See the Field This Fall for WVU

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Geno Smith Wins Starting QB Job in Seattle

Saints Release WR Kevin White

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl

West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
Person
Neal Brown
CBS Sports

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 11-3; West Virginia 6-7 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for West Virginia (6-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Pitt finished a solid 11-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 31-21 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy