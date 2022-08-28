Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Helper Cheer Ready for New School Year
Helper Cheer had tryouts on April 15 and the members have been practicing ever since. Coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden and the team are most looking forward to cheering on their fellow classmates in all their athletics. They love their new school and are so excited to bring spirit to their friends. They are also excited for competition season.
etvnews.com
Spotlight Shines on Carbon Cheer
Carbon Cheer began practices at the beginning of May 2022 and will continue until the end of the school year. Coach Chloe Pritt is most looking forward to her team getting to cheer on their Dinos and to support the community. Being a full-year sport has its challenges and Coach...
HS Roundup: Strong net play sparks River View past Maysville
WARSAW — Strong net play allowed host River View to dominate Maysville 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 in a Muskingum Valley League Big School Division match on Thursday. Alivia Spaulding led the Lady Bears' effort at the net with eight kills and two blocks, Haley Balo added seven kills and three blocks and Kayla Dulgar...
Comments / 0