High School

Helper Cheer Ready for New School Year

Helper Cheer had tryouts on April 15 and the members have been practicing ever since. Coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden and the team are most looking forward to cheering on their fellow classmates in all their athletics. They love their new school and are so excited to bring spirit to their friends. They are also excited for competition season.
PRICE, UT
