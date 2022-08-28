Read full article on original website
Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – SEPTEMBER 1, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. It’s been a great week of walleye fishing on Lake of the Woods. Anglers are catching lots of nice fish when drifting spinners with crawlers, trolling crankbaits, and jigging minnows. For spinners, use hammered gold, glow red or glow white colors. Gold, pink and glow have been good colors for jigs in the stained waters. Look for various schools of walleye out in the basins in 30-36 feet of water.
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
Small Town in Minnesota Might be the Most Haunted Place in the State
There's a pretty small town in Minnesota that's in the Twin Cities the population is only 301 people and based on stories I've heard and read, this may be the most haunted place in the whole state. The town is called Grey Cloud Island. It's not exactly an island but...
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
News - Minnesota family braves child’s illness on the road to recovery
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 3 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 30
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,101 per day. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,117 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
One Dead, Twin Brother Injured In Western Minnesota Crash
(Renville County, MN) — One person is dead and his twin brother is injured after a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 4 south of Danube. Passenger Kadin Huntley was flown to the hospital and died Monday. Authorities say his 19-year-old twin brother Calin Huntley failed to obey a stop sign and his car was hit by an SUV. He suffered minor injuries. SUV driver Derek Voss was hospitalized with serious injuries.
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
