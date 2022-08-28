GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...

