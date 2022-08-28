ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years.

The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street.

The construction of Schoolhouse Park will be competed in multiple phases, according to a media release.

Phase one will include a pavilion and restrooms, a splashpad, an amphitheater, food truck parking and a large gathering space for events.

In March, the village said they had raised more than $1.25 million from grants and private donations towards the park.

Schoolhouse Park was one of six projects chosen in the State of Ohio for funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

It is projected to open to the public in 2023, according to a previous media release.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

