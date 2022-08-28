In 2004, The Oregonian wrote about Friends of the Children: Founder hopes to find more friends across country

Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Julie Mancini, who helped build Portland’s reputation as a book-lover’s paradise, dies at 73
Julie Mancini, who made a major mark on the Portland cultural scene thanks to her pioneering work with such organizations as Literary Arts, Mercy Corps, and the Writers in the Schools program, died Monday, Aug. 29, at the age of 73. Mancini’s eldest son, Peter Bromka, said the cause of...
Video captures bullets flying, people running for cover on busy Old Town street in fatal summer shootout
More than 20 bullets flew in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district in July when a bouncer from Mary’s Club and a young man walking across the street got into a scuffle, pulled guns and fired at each other at close range, investigative records indicate. A surveillance video from...
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
KXL
Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away
It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
WWEEK
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
opb.org
New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism
Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
Newspaper corrections for Sept. 2, 2022
Amanda Trujillo, co-founder of the Portland Freedom Fund, sent an email with a statement Tuesday afternoon to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The story about her fund paying the bail for a domestic violence suspect incorrectly said she had not responded to a request for comment. The story included the same statement found through the fund’s social media posts.
kptv.com
Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
'It's deeply upsetting': Vandals break into SW Portland church, cause extensive damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Southwest Portland arrived to find their building had been broken into and vandalized. "It's deeply upsetting," said Pastor Sarah Sanderson-Doughty. "There's a sense of insecurity and fear because this is a safe space that has been breached."
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
Darcelle’s Le Femme Magnifique Pageant will crown the ‘most glamorous international female impersonator’ this weekend
This weekend Portland’s Darcelle XV will help crown the “most glamorous international female impersonator” at the Convention Center as the culmination of the 40th Le Femme Magnifique Pageant. The theme of this year’s event is “Come to Paris, the city of love.”. Le Femme Magnifique...
kptv.com
FOUND: Portland police ask for help finding missing, possibly injured 21-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday that the missing 21-year-old man believed to be on the autism spectrum has been found healthy and was reunited with his family. Peter Strugari went missing after a fire in his home on the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue...
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Readers respond: Empty offices can house homeless
We have thousands of empty buildings downtown and in other areas of the city, since people can now work remotely. What is taking so long for the city to broker a deal to turn some of these empty spaces into welfare hotels for the houseless? That way, when sweeps are done, people actually have a place to go. The spaces could also provide health care, mental health care, clothing closets, warm meals and resources to get a job. In addition, turn more buildings into low-income housing so that people can avoid becoming houseless. I want to be able to go on the bike paths and the Eastbank Esplanade again. This city used to be wonderful and can be again. Get moving on this. Winter is coming.
Portland business owner's rental van, $10,000 worth of equipment stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — One Portland business owner said she's praying for answers and action, after her rental truck full of equipment vanished early Monday morning. She knows she's not the only one facing high levels of theft and crime in recent months. "It's lawless. It's completely lawless and there's...
momcollective.com
Where to Go Apple Picking Around Portland
September’s arrival means several things for Portland-area families: the kids are heading back to school, temperatures are about to get cooler, and it’s officially the beginning of apple picking season. And we highly recommend visiting a u-pick apple orchard (or two) during this lovely transition to fall.all. Think...
Portland college freshman dies and another two are injured after masonry column holding up the hammocks they were lounging in collapses on them
A freak accident occurred on the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark College in Portland when a 19-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured when a hammock attached to a brick masonry column collapsed. The male student, whose name has not yet been released, had been...
KXLY
Student killed, 2 others injured after brick column collapses at college campus
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One student has died and two others were injured Monday night when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Just after 8:15 p.m., crews were called out to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the...
kptv.com
Portland church broken into and vandalized, pastor says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A local church is covered in graffiti after they say someone smashed a stained-glass window and waltzed inside. “They smashed handmade mugs with names of church members on them, smashed apples, just created a total mess,” says the pastor of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.
