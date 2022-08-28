ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

In 2004, The Oregonian wrote about Friends of the Children: Founder hopes to find more friends across country

By Tom Hallman Jr.
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
opb.org

New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism

Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Newspaper corrections for Sept. 2, 2022

Amanda Trujillo, co-founder of the Portland Freedom Fund, sent an email with a statement Tuesday afternoon to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The story about her fund paying the bail for a domestic violence suspect incorrectly said she had not responded to a request for comment. The story included the same statement found through the fund’s social media posts.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Empty offices can house homeless

We have thousands of empty buildings downtown and in other areas of the city, since people can now work remotely. What is taking so long for the city to broker a deal to turn some of these empty spaces into welfare hotels for the houseless? That way, when sweeps are done, people actually have a place to go. The spaces could also provide health care, mental health care, clothing closets, warm meals and resources to get a job. In addition, turn more buildings into low-income housing so that people can avoid becoming houseless. I want to be able to go on the bike paths and the Eastbank Esplanade again. This city used to be wonderful and can be again. Get moving on this. Winter is coming.
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

Where to Go Apple Picking Around Portland

September’s arrival means several things for Portland-area families: the kids are heading back to school, temperatures are about to get cooler, and it’s officially the beginning of apple picking season. And we highly recommend visiting a u-pick apple orchard (or two) during this lovely transition to fall.all. Think...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland church broken into and vandalized, pastor says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A local church is covered in graffiti after they say someone smashed a stained-glass window and waltzed inside. “They smashed handmade mugs with names of church members on them, smashed apples, just created a total mess,” says the pastor of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy