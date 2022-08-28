Duke volleyball player from Ellicott City target of racial slur from BYU fan during match Friday night

A volleyball player from Ellicott City and her teammates on the Duke University team received an apology from Brigham Young University after being subjected Friday night to a racial slur by a fan during the teams’ match in Provo, Utah.

Rachel Richardson, who is from Ellicott City and played for St. John’s College High School in Washington, is a sophomore outside hitter for the Blue Devils and started in all three matches as part of a four-team invitational called the dōTERRA Classic on Friday and Saturday. That included her participation in a 3-1 loss to the No. 10 Cougars before an announced crowd of 5,507, which is a Smith Fieldhouse record for a volleyball match.

On Saturday, Lesa Pamplin, Richardson’s godmother and a defense attorney in Fort Worth, Texas, described on Twitter the treatment her goddaughter received from one fan.

“My Goddaughter is the only black starter for Dukes volleyball team,” Pamplin wrote. “While playing yesterday, she was called [an n-word] every time she served. She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench.”

“Not one freaking adult did anything to protect her. I’m looking at you,” continued Pamplin, tagging the BYU athletic department. “You allowed this racist behavior to continue without intervening. Apologizing to her parents after the fact is not enough. She will soon be sharing her story.”

When someone commented that the incident was “outrageous and disgusting, although not surprising,” Pamplin replied: “5700 folks attended that game. The taunts got louder and louder when the police came to the bench.”

Efforts to reach Richardson were unsuccessful, but she posted a lengthy response to the incident in a tweet Sunday afternoon with #morethanavolleyballplayer.

In her message, she wrote “I do not believe this is in anyway a reflection of what the BYU athletes stand for,” but added that both officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident “but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment. As a result, my teammates and I had to struggle just to get through the rest of the game, instead of just being able to focus on our playing so that we could compete at the highest level possible. ... No athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions.

“Although the heckling eventually took a mental toll on me, I refused to allow it to stop me from doing what I love to do and what I came to BYU to do; which was to play volleyball. I refused to allow those racist bigots to feel any degree of satisfaction from thinking that their comments had ‘gotten to me’. So, I pushed through and finished the game.”

After Pamplin’s tweets began to go viral on social media, BYU issued a statement identifying the offender as a non-student, despite sitting in the student section, and announcing that the fan had been banned from all school athletic venues.

“To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last night’s volleyball match in the Smith Fieldhouse between BYU and Duke is not strong enough language,” the statement reads. “We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior. We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athletes competing last night for what they experienced. We want BYU Athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this in our venues.”

As a result of Friday night’s incident, the Blue Devils’ match against Rider on Saturday night was moved from Smith Fieldhouse to a local high school in Provo. Duke won, 3-1, to improve to 1-2.

“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” Duke athletics director Nina King said in a statement Saturday. “They should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment which promotes equality and fair play. Following extremely unfortunate circumstances at Friday night’s match at BYU, we are compelled to shift today’s match against Rider to a different location to afford both teams the safest atmosphere for competition.”

Before the Cougars’ Saturday night match against Washington State, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe addressed the crowd and informed them he had met with Richardson and Blue Devils coach Jolene Nagel earlier in the day.

“If you would have met her, you would have loved her, but you don’t know her, and so you don’t feel that way,” Holmoe said of Richardson. “As children of God, we are responsible. It’s our mission to love one another and treat everybody with respect, and that didn’t happen. We fell very short.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox retweeted BYU’s statement and shared his distaste for what had occurred.

“I’m disgusted that this behavior is happening and deeply saddened if others didn’t step up to stop it,” he wrote. “As a society we have to do more to create an atmosphere where racist a**holes like this never feel comfortable attacking others.”

Pamplin retweeted Cox’s post and added, “I need you to personally call my Goddaughter. She needs to hear your words condemning this abhorrent behavior. Thank you.”

The incident is the latest involving racial harassment and discrimination in college athletics. The Howard University women’s lacrosse team was the target of racist taunts and barbs from a group of white male fans before the start of its season opener Feb. 11 at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. Two months later, Delaware State University said its women’s lacrosse team was the victim of racial profiling after Georgia deputies conducted a drug search of the bus carrying players after a game at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, on April 19.