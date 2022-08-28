Read full article on original website
Penguins News & Rumors: Sullivan, Jarry & Free-Agent Targets
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we’ll cover everything going on surrounding the beloved hockey team in Pittsburgh. For today’s segment, we’ll cover head coach Mike Sullivan’s extension, Tristan Jarry’s likelihood of re-signing next, who could be potential replacements should he leave, and which remaining free agents make some sense for the Penguins.
3 Blackhawks Prospects Most Likely to Make Opening Night Roster
As the Chicago Blackhawks enter the first full season of their rebuild, identifying what players could become part of the next competitive Blackhawks club should be an intriguing storyline. Thanks to a solid 2022 Draft, Chicago has noticeably improved its prospect pipeline this offseason. Now, Chicago’s rebuild is still young....
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Penguins, Ducks, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why did the Buffalo Sabres choose to give Tage Thompson an extension now? The team made a huge commitment coming off a breakout season but before they needed to. Meanwhile, a good seven or eight teams are in the mix for Evan Rodrigues with the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins among them.
6 Devils Prospects Who Could Crack 2022-23 Roster
The New Jersey Devils made quite a few additions this offseason. They added a top-six winger in Ondrej Palát, a new goalie in Vitek Vanecek, and made some upgrades on defense with John Marino and Brendan Smith. Even though that’s quite a bit of NHL talent taking up roster spots, the Devils have built up a strong farm system and will have more than a few prospects competing for regular NHL gigs on the opening night roster. Let’s look at who that might be.
5 Stories to Watch at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Training Camp
Hockey season is back! Less than three months after their whirlwind run to the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship, the Windsor Spitfires are ready to hit the ice for their 2022-23 training camp. While it’s been a short summer, a lot has changed and it’s creating some intriguing stories as we get ready for the home opener.
Devils Have 5 Good PTO Options to Consider
Today is Aug. 30, and with Labor Day this weekend in the States, it means NHL training camps are right around the corner. That also means PTO season is upon us. The New Jersey Devils roster is more or less set at this point, but bringing in a couple of players on PTOs to spur camp competition or fill some depth roles could never hurt. With some notable unrestricted free agents still available, let’s look at a few the Devils could invite to camp on PTOs.
3 Underrated Blues Going Into 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues roster for 2022-23 has a lot of known commodities. However, there are a few players that are clearly underrated. The 2022-23 roster is built without gigantic superstars. They are built on strong depth and above-average goal scorers. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a brilliant job in sustaining success for over a decade. As such, it’s important to highlight the underrated players on a roster that has many of them.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Slafkovsky, Monahan, Price, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the NHLPA Rookie Showcase next week, Sean Monahan visits the Bell Centre for the first time, and Jake Allen discusses the loss of Carey Price for the 2022-23 season. Plus, Habs draft pick Brett Stapley...
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban. Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
Avalanche’s Newhook Poised For Breakout Season After Kadri Exit
After a long drawn-out waiting period, former Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri inked a new contract with the Calgary Flames, ending a fruitful three-year spell with the reigning Stanley Cup champions. While most teams would cringe at the idea of losing an 87-point player who was named an All-Star for nothing, the Avalanche are unlike other teams in the NHL. In 21-year-old Alex Newhook, they have a ready-made replacement who was drafted with the belief that he would one day assume the role of second-line center. With Kadri’s free-agent exit, that day has arrived. Let’s dig into why the Avalanche’s blossoming pivot is set to enjoy a productive breakout campaign in 2022-23.
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Ducks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins could be prepared to extend a couple of PTOs to some veteran defenseman. Would either accept? Meanwhile, with the Seattle Kraken name a captain for this coming season? The Anaheim Ducks acquired Dmitry Kulikov, will they keep him or flip him? Finally, how healthy is Dylan Holloway for the Edmonton Oilers?
Boston Bruins Top 15 Prospects Heading Into 2022-23
With the calendar turning to September, that can only mean one thing, the 2022-23 NHL season is right around the corner. As has been customary the last couple of seasons, a new NHL season brings new rankings for the Boston Bruins prospect pool. Over the last couple of seasons, the Bruins’ prospect pool ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of depth under general manager (GM) Don Sweeney.
Rangers Must Find Right Linemates for Panarin
Last season, the New York Rangers’ stars led them to the postseason for the first time in five years and helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Artemi Panarin had another fantastic season despite spending much of it on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt rather than the team’s other star forwards. This season, New York must prioritize finding better linemates for Panarin, who will help him play to his full potential at even strength.
3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the favourites to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. However, fans have heard that one before. This team has looked good on paper for the last couple of seasons. In fact, it set franchise regular season records for victories and points last year. However, that hasn’t mattered in the playoffs as it’s been a first-round exit, year after year. That pattern is set to change in a big way.
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Tandem Is Biggest Risk of Kyle Dubas’ Tenure
For the second year in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed into another season with turnover to some extent between the pipes. Last season, the story was Jack Campbell taking over starting duties as Frederik Andersen signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, with Campbell signing a new deal of his own with the Edmonton Oilers, the Maple Leafs are set to begin the 2022-23 season with a tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, two goaltenders who are brand new to the organization.
3 Jets Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be an interesting one for the Winnipeg Jets. Although even the Jets themselves seem to not know what path they’re on, the new coaching staff led by Rick Bowness will attempt to get much more out of pretty much the same team that continually disappointed throughout last season. By mid-April, the results will speak for themselves and indicate the trajectory of a franchise that’s regressed in a lot of ways.
3 Atlantic Division Goaltenders Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
Blues 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Dallas Stars
The St. Louis Blues will meet their Central Division rivals 26 times during the regular season, which includes three matchups against the Dallas Stars. How will they fare against a team that rosters several veterans infused with several high-end youthful players making their way into the NHL? Let’s find out.
Jets’ 5 Most Disappointing Losses of 2021-22
The Winnipeg Jets came into last season pegged by many as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, but continuously underachieved during the campaign, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoffs. The Jets’ complacency, inconsistency, and recurring foibles were frustrating to watch on many nights and led...
Predicting the Hurricanes’ Bottom-6 Forwards for 2022-23
Earlier this month, I wrote a piece detailing my prediction for the Hurricanes’ top-six forwards after several offseason moves left the forward group with a much different look heading into the 2022-23 NHL season. Now, I’m going to take a look at their bottom-six forwards and explain how I would group them together if I had control of the lineup.
