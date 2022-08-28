After a long drawn-out waiting period, former Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri inked a new contract with the Calgary Flames, ending a fruitful three-year spell with the reigning Stanley Cup champions. While most teams would cringe at the idea of losing an 87-point player who was named an All-Star for nothing, the Avalanche are unlike other teams in the NHL. In 21-year-old Alex Newhook, they have a ready-made replacement who was drafted with the belief that he would one day assume the role of second-line center. With Kadri’s free-agent exit, that day has arrived. Let’s dig into why the Avalanche’s blossoming pivot is set to enjoy a productive breakout campaign in 2022-23.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO