Duke’s Dariq Whitehead Undergoes Surgery for Foot Fracture

Duke freshman men’s basketball forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. The surgical procedure was performed by Duke Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Amendola to repair the injury sustained on Monday, August 29 during a team workout. Whitehead begins rehab immediately and is expected to play this fall.
