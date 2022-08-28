Read full article on original website
Who will MSP THC testing errors impact? Attorneys believe a lot more.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Following an updated statement from Michigan State Police following a false readings in their THC toxicology testing. MSP is now saying that approximately 3,250 people were impacted by the false readings according to their lab data. According to MSP lab reports, false readings began on March 28, 2019 and affected those more than 3,000 cases. After hearing MSP's finding defense attorney's around Mid-Michigan believe this number should be much higher.
Texas toddler was abused from the beginning of his life until he died, report says
A toddler in Texas suffered abuse at the hands of his parents from the day he was born until he died, according to a report obtained by KTRK. KTRK obtained 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's fatality report more than three months after his death from injuries he sustained and trauma to his head.
State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death
A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
Orange barrels to move over for Labor day Weekend travel in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. - This Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions on 96 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. From Friday, September 2 through the morning of Tuesday,...
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
MDHHS to continue Flint mobile pantries during September
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout September. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. September’s...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
State of Michigan to receive $50M to help with road/bridge repairs after historic flooding
The Federal Highway Administration has announced $50,000,000 in emergency relief funding to Michigan to reimburse the state for roadway and bridge repairs following the historic flooding caused by two dam failures back in 2020. “Federal resources are on the way to help Midland County continue to recover from the 2020...
$3.6 million in grants available to target invasive species
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Invasive Species Grant Program is accepting proposals for the 2022 funding cycle, with an anticipated $3.6 million available to applicants, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The program is a joint effort between the DNR and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
Michigan gets $25M from DC to cap "threat" from hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
LANSING, Mich. — $25 million in federal funds will be sent to Michigan to invest in a program to plug 447 abandoned oil and gas wells that experts say are a threat to the public. The money comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden in Nov. 2021.
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts in Pennsylvania
(WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have announced there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a news release. I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization...
Michigan House bill would keep cellphones out of classrooms
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The majority of teenagers communicate with each other and their parents with their cellphones, especially while they are at school. But school districts across the state are looking at their cellphone policies and many are getting more restrictive. And that's ok with one Michigan...
What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots
LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a boy who suffered a brain injury welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Easton Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center
FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the board voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot...
Some school districts close buildings due to power outages after storms
Some school districts in the Mid-Michigan area are closing school buildings on Tuesday after storms have knocked out power. You can see a list of closings on our site here. You can see some of the schools in the posts below:
