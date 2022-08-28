ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Who will MSP THC testing errors impact? Attorneys believe a lot more.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Following an updated statement from Michigan State Police following a false readings in their THC toxicology testing. MSP is now saying that approximately 3,250 people were impacted by the false readings according to their lab data. According to MSP lab reports, false readings began on March 28, 2019 and affected those more than 3,000 cases. After hearing MSP's finding defense attorney's around Mid-Michigan believe this number should be much higher.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death

A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
MICHIGAN STATE
Orange barrels to move over for Labor day Weekend travel in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - This Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions on 96 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. From Friday, September 2 through the morning of Tuesday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MDHHS to continue Flint mobile pantries during September

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout September. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. September’s...
FLINT, MI
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
$3.6 million in grants available to target invasive species

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Invasive Species Grant Program is accepting proposals for the 2022 funding cycle, with an anticipated $3.6 million available to applicants, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The program is a joint effort between the DNR and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan House bill would keep cellphones out of classrooms

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The majority of teenagers communicate with each other and their parents with their cellphones, especially while they are at school. But school districts across the state are looking at their cellphone policies and many are getting more restrictive. And that's ok with one Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots

LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
LANSING, MI
Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center

FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
FLINT, MI
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the board voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot...
MICHIGAN STATE

