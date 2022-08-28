Read full article on original website
WSMV
Metro Police investigating homicide in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison on Thursday morning. According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after gunshots were called in. A woman’s body was found inside the residence and detectives are treating...
WBBJ
Suspect arrested in Jackson after Bolivar shooting
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a shooting in Bolivar left one injured Tuesday morning. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, officers responded to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
WBBJ
Fugitive wanted in Madison County arrested after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — A violent fugitive wanted in West Tennessee has been captured after 14 years on the run. 54-year-old Blaize Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest followed a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.
radionwtn.com
Fire Victim Passes Away From Injuries
Buchanan, Tenn.–A woman who was injured in a fire on Bull Durham Road two nights ago has passed away. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said the TBI and his department, with assistance from the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, is investigating the fire, which occurred at a camper on Bull Durham Road the night of August 29.
radionwtn.com
Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
radionwtn.com
Recognizing Overdose Awareness Day In Henry Co.
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Prevention Coalition Director Sarah Thomas addresses a crowd gathered at the county courthouse in downtown Paris Wednesday evening to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was designed to recognize victims of addiction and overdoses and their families. Purple lights and streamers decorated the courthouse and the Eiffel Tower was lit up purple last night. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway issued a proclamation recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county. (Lance Pierce photo).
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/31/22 – 09/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Recognizes Overdose Awareness
Union City, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Discovery Park of America partnered with Obion County Prevention Coalition to play a small part in the “linking together” of the nine counties of Northwest Tennessee to represent the collective impact of linking together to end overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Discovery Park photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
wjpf.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement investigating potential threat at Crockett County High School
CROCKETT CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A high school in Crockett County is on high alert after officials received reports of a possible threat Wednesday morning. Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said they received very limited information about a perceived threat. CCSD contacted the Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security to...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
WBBJ
Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
thunderboltradio.com
Active Shooter Training Held at Obion County Schools
Recent active shooter training in Obion County has been deemed successful by law enforcement officials. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates recently informed City Council members, of their work with other adjoining officers.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said school personnel were thankful for the on-site training.(AUDIO) To make the Union City Police...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
