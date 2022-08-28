Read full article on original website
Alonso wants to apologize to Hamilton for radio comments
Fernando Alonso says he didn’t mean the comments he made over team radio about Lewis Hamilton in Spa-Francorchamps and will apologize to him at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside of Les Combes on the opening lap of the Belgian...
"Big question marks about what’s going on" - Wolff
Toto Wolff says Mercedes still doesn’t understand its 2022 car but admits that a team of its size and resource should be on top of it by now. Mercedes opted for a sidepod design that is a clear departure from the rest of the field, and has struggled with its car’s performance throughout the season so far. While progress appeared to be being made from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, Mercedes still sees its competitiveness fluctuate wildly, securing pole position in Hungary but then being nearly two seconds off the pace in Belgium.
Andretti Indy Lights team to test W Series champion Chadwick
Andretti Autosport will provide Jamie Chadwick with her first opportunity to test a Dallara IL15 Indy Lights car next month in Florida. The two-time W Series champion, who leads that series’ current championship, has won 55 percent of all W Series races held since its debut in 2019. “She’s...
Hamilton admits ‘Red Bull has proven me wrong’
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull Racing has proven him wrong with the size and quality of Formula 1 team it has evolved into despite representing an energy drink brand. Red Bull won four consecutive championship doubles from 2010-13, secured last year’s drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen, and comfortably leads the standings this season. Hamilton says the way that Red Bull has been able to build such competitive cars independent of the expertise within a manufacturer such as Mercedes is impressive and deserves praise.
Racing provided relief to Ricciardo after exit announcement
Daniel Ricciardo says he was at his happiest when lined up on the grid to start the Belgian Grand Prix, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future. McLaren has paid Ricciardo significant compensation to terminate his contract one year early, with the eight-time grand prix winner now leaving the team at the end of the season.
Leclerc concedes title hopes are all but over
Charles Leclerc says he has stopped counting the points gap to Max Verstappen as the world championship appears to be out of his realistic reach. However, the Ferrari driver says he remains motivated to keep fighting for the constructors’ crown as well as second place in the drivers’ standings.
MEDLAND: How silly can F1's silly season get?
It’s a good job the driver market is as dramatic as it is this year, because Formula 1’s on-track fight for championships is sadly all but over. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been incredibly consistent since leaving Australia, and it’s very much a case of ‘when’, not ‘if’, both titles will be wrapped up.
Indy Lights ace Lundqvist ponders next move
Penske Entertainment’s first season of running the Indy Lights series has been a success in almost every regard. From the increased grid size to the enhanced incentives for its leading performers, the top step of the Road to Indy is looking healthier than it’s been in many years. It also faces the possibility of failing its presumptive champion, Linus Lundqvist.
IndyCar set for more group tests in 2023
A shift in testing strategy will have the NTT IndyCar Series using more formalized group outings for its entrants in place of some of the private test dates where teams are free to run on their own. “We’ve got a different approach we’re looking at,” IndyCar president Jay Frye told...
PRUETT: The IndyCar points picture with two to go
After a surprisingly early start to the season on February 27 at St. Petersburg, we’re now within two weeks of knowing who will be crowned as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champion. Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland will likely remove a few of the seven drivers who enter the...
Ganassi aiming to continue with four cars in 2023
Chip Ganassi Racing aspires to continue with four full-time entries in the NTT IndyCar Series. Looking to 2023, its No. 8 Honda for Marcus Ericsson, No. 9 entry for Scott Dixon, and the No. 10 currently driven by Alex Palou are locked into place, leaving the No. 48 driven by Jimmie Johnson as the only puzzle to solve for the defending series champions.
