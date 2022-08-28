The press hasn’t gone easy on Meghan Markle since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016. The former Suits actress was no stranger to the spotlight before their fairytale romance began, but the scrutiny that followed their relationship was on a whole other level. Lest we forget, the tabloids played a huge role in Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave their royal duties behind and start a new life in Montecito, California. But what exactly was it like to be on the other side of so much media attention? During the Aug. 30 episode of her Archetypes with Meghan podcast, she opened up about how people began focusing on her race when she started dating Harry — and her quote about the situation says so much.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO