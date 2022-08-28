Read full article on original website
Everyone's Fav Stranger Things 4 Duo Finally Reunited With The Perf Selfie
Eddie and Chrissy were truly the ship that nobody saw coming... until every Stranger Things fan fell for their easy, caring bond. Although they only shared a couple scenes in Stranger Things Season 4, the unlikely friendship between Hawkins High’s head cheerleader and outcasted burnout touched the hearts of fans. About three months after their fan-beloved scene in the woods together, Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn proved their Stranger Things bond is just as strong IRL with a sweet reunion selfie.
We Need To Talk About HOTD's Mysterious Masked Villain
Going into House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones fans probably felt pretty confident they knew the leading players. There’s Viserys Targaryen, the king of Westeros, his daughter, Rhaenyra, and her half-brother Aegon II. The latter two battle for the throne in the Dance of Dragons. But history has a way of glossing over the details, including other threats of the era, such as the Crabfeeder. Here’s what to know about House of the Dragon’s Craghas Drahar, and why he matters.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Officially Entered The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Move over, Human Torch, because the real head Hottie is about to burn up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s right — the Hot Girl Coach herself Megan Thee Stallion is flying into the ever-expanding world of Marvel, and much sooner than you’d think. The rap superstar surprised everyone by confirming she’s in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and since that show is already in the middle of airing, that means Megan Thee Stallion’s Marvel arrival is just days away.
Lea Michele Finally Addressed The “Sad” Illiteracy Rumors
One of the biggest celebrity rumors to take over the internet these past few years is a theory that Glee star Lea Michele is illiterate. No, I’m not joking. According to i-D, the conspiracy began sometime around 2018 when One More Thing podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman released a video on Facebook arguing that Michele can’t read. The clip is no longer accessible; however, the theory endures as a meme on TikTok and Twitter, so much so that Michele addressed the rumor in a recent interview with The New York Times.
Joe Jonas And DNCE Covered Hilary Duff's "Come Clean" For The Best Reason
Joe Jonas is really going back to the beginning with his latest song cover. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the JoBro surprised everyone with a nostalgic cover that instantly transported everyone who grew up watching Disney Channel back to the early 2000s. And the reason for the performance will resonate with every Disney kid, because Joe Jonas’ cover of Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean” is a plea for Lizzie McGuire to finally return to our TV screens.
Meghan And Harry’s Love Story Might Get Its Own Show
I’ve been listening to the Bridgerton series on audiobook, so all things “royal” and “romance” have been top of mind lately — and it seems I’m not the only one. In a recent interview with the Cut, Meghan hinted about wanting to develop a show that focuses on the one piece of their story they haven’t been able to tell (at least, not on their terms): their love story. Hey, maybe Shonda will lend her magic touch to this as well, considering that Meghan and Harry already have a deal with Netflix. READ MORE.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Harry And Olivia Have Reportedly “Talked Engagement”
It seems like Harry Styles just adores Olivia Wilde, and according to reports, the lovebirds have been doing some ~late night talking~ about their future together. The couple first met in September 2020 on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which will be released in theaters on Sep. 23. They reportedly started dating in January 2021, and one year and 8 months into their relationship, Styles and Wilde (an iconic last name pairing, BTW) have reportedly “talked engagement.” 👀 Deep breaths, everyone!
Here’s The Lord Of The Rings Recap You Need Before Watching The Rings Of Power
From 2000 to 2003, the triple-release of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings changed the world of onscreen fantasy forever. Jackson returned to Middle-earth a decade later with The Hobbit trilogy. However, since then, the franchise has not been turned into a streaming series until now. Amazon Studio’s new prequel series, set before both trilogy of films, features some of the same characters audiences know and love from the movies. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power takes place in a distant past.
Hocus Pocus Fans Will Find Spirit Halloween’s Decorations So Glorious
Come little children, Halloween is almost here. The spooktacular season is a time for eating candy corn, lighting pumpkin-scented candles, and watching Hocus Pocus as many time as you want. With Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ on Sept. 30, you’ll definitely want to get your home ready for the Sanderson sisters to arrive with some Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus 2022 decorations.
Louis Tomlinson Entered His Hopeful Era With A New Album Announcement
A new Louis Tomlinson era is finally upon us. On Aug. 31, the singer announced on Instagram that his second studio album, Faith In the Future, will drop on Nov. 11. In the post, Tomlinson also released the album’s title, tracklist and cover art, alluding to what appears to show Louis heading into a mysterious (yet hopeful) direction.
FLO Is The Rising R&B Girl Group You Need To Know
When Diddy recently claimed that “R&B is dead,” he clearly overlooked the buzzing girl group FLO. The London-based trio, comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, has dominated social media this summer with their breakup anthem, “Cardboard Box.” Seriously, there’s no way you could scroll on Twitter without seeing a clip of the track’s music video captioned with phrases such as: “oh, they ate,” and “not me finding my new girl group obsession.”
September Is A Huge Month For Disney+ Releases
Since the debut of Disney+ in 2019, Disney has held “Disney+ Day” in November. The first two iterations, held near (if not on) the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch, focused exclusively on Disney+ offerings. However, the House of Mouse is now changing it up, moving Disney+ Day to coincide with its annual D23 convention. That means Disney+ Day is now affecting what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2022, in a very, very good way.
Meghan Said People Zeroed In On Her Race When She Started Dating Harry
The press hasn’t gone easy on Meghan Markle since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016. The former Suits actress was no stranger to the spotlight before their fairytale romance began, but the scrutiny that followed their relationship was on a whole other level. Lest we forget, the tabloids played a huge role in Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave their royal duties behind and start a new life in Montecito, California. But what exactly was it like to be on the other side of so much media attention? During the Aug. 30 episode of her Archetypes with Meghan podcast, she opened up about how people began focusing on her race when she started dating Harry — and her quote about the situation says so much.
The House Of The Dragon
House Of The Dragon on HBO is finally here, unraveling as a prequel story to the iconic series Game Of Thrones. It’s all about the dragon-wielding Targaryen family and their internal tension over who is fit to take over the powerful Iron Throne. If you’ve been enjoying the journey back to Westeros, you’ll need one of these dramatic House Of The Dragon quotes you can use as Instagram captions that fellow fans will instantly recognize.
Lil Nas X's Style Evolution Is Full Of Self-Actualization And Sequins
Lil Nas X is just out here getting cuter. In 2019, he was two-stepping, shirt tucked into jeans, next to Billy Ray Cyrus in the video for his hit single “Old Town Road.” Two years later, he donned thigh-high stiletto boots and pole danced into hell to twerk for and then dethrone Satan in the music video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” another hit single. Side-by-side, these two videos show how drastic Lil Nas X’s style evolution has been.
