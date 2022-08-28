ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

indyschild.com

5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm

Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Forbes names best employers by state

Forbes has released its annual list of America’s Best Employers by State. Of the top 75 employers in Indiana named to the list, 28 have their headquarters in the Hoosier State. The remainder includes national companies with a presence in Indiana, such as automakers, retail stores and food chains.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana schools receive $22.9M in statewide safety grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana schools will get millions of dollars in schools safety grants!. The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22 million in matching state grants. The General Assembly allocated $19 million dollars for the Secured School Safety Grant. An additional $3.9 million in funds...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana schools receiving almost $23 million in school safety grants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved nearly $23 million in state grants toward school safety, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools as part of the Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) program. The measure marks the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Walmart makes $75M investment in Indiana stores

The nation’s largest retailer has big plans for Indiana. Walmart says a $75 million investment this year around Indiana will include physical improvements to stores and also enhancements to pickup, delivery and online offerings. Jessica Villanueva, Walmart Regional General Manager has more.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana leaders seek to reduce recidivism through mental health services

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Statehouse is exploring ways to reduce recidivism through mental health and addiction recovery services. Officials say mental health issues and substance abuse are closely connected to crime. “Diagnosed but untreated mental health conditions are, when you control for race, age, severity of offense, is the main driver for arrests and rearrests,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

‘He may just be completely lying’ | Recanted confessions of Larry Hall cast shadow over multiple unsolved Indiana cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The following article contains major spoilers for the Apple+ TV limited series, ‘Black Bird.’. In one of the more disquieting scenes from Apple TV+’s limited series "Black Bird," suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) grabs one of 21 handmade wooden falcons, scattered across a homemade map of the Midwest peppered with red dots, and holds it up to a dim light.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
