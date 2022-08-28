Read full article on original website
Rokita says he's investigating how some firms invest state's pension funds
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general says profits should be the only thing considered when the state invests money for its pension funds. Todd Rokita said his office is now investigating some big investment advisors for not doing that. Rokita is upset about something called ESG, which stands for "environmental,...
Home-based food vendors reach more customers, thanks to change in Indiana law
INDIANAPOLIS — Food vendors who work from home are now reaching more customers. It's thanks to the cottage food law that took effect in July, allowing most items to be sold online. One local entrepreneur said the new rules have impacted her business. Damaris Contreras loves to bake. "It's...
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
Some Indiana schools still offering free meals as nationwide program ends
RICHMOND, Ind. – With the end of the nationwide free school lunch program, many Hoosier parents are once again paying for their kids’ meals. But some districts have qualified to continue feeding kids for free, and more are trying to obtain that funding. “Having to pay for breakfast, lunch and three snacks basically a day is […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: US clears updated COVID-19 boosters targeting newest variants
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
AES Indiana customers to see 'fuel adjustment charge' on utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana customers will see a price jump the next time they look at their utility bill. The hike isn't because you're using more energy. AES says fuel costs are going up. AES tells us customers should expect their bills to temporarily go up by about 12%.
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
Forbes names best employers by state
Forbes has released its annual list of America’s Best Employers by State. Of the top 75 employers in Indiana named to the list, 28 have their headquarters in the Hoosier State. The remainder includes national companies with a presence in Indiana, such as automakers, retail stores and food chains.
Indiana schools receive $22.9M in statewide safety grants
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana schools will get millions of dollars in schools safety grants!. The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22 million in matching state grants. The General Assembly allocated $19 million dollars for the Secured School Safety Grant. An additional $3.9 million in funds...
Indiana schools receiving almost $23 million in school safety grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved nearly $23 million in state grants toward school safety, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools as part of the Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) program. The measure marks the...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
Doc: Physicians considering leaving Indiana over impending abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban goes into effect in two weeks. The ban has some medical professionals and Hoosiers talking about leaving the state. It started with a text message from one doctor to another asking for "trauma surgery coverage" in October and December. "This person responded, 'No, and...
Walmart makes $75M investment in Indiana stores
The nation’s largest retailer has big plans for Indiana. Walmart says a $75 million investment this year around Indiana will include physical improvements to stores and also enhancements to pickup, delivery and online offerings. Jessica Villanueva, Walmart Regional General Manager has more.
Indiana leaders seek to reduce recidivism through mental health services
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Statehouse is exploring ways to reduce recidivism through mental health and addiction recovery services. Officials say mental health issues and substance abuse are closely connected to crime. “Diagnosed but untreated mental health conditions are, when you control for race, age, severity of offense, is the main driver for arrests and rearrests,” […]
‘He may just be completely lying’ | Recanted confessions of Larry Hall cast shadow over multiple unsolved Indiana cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The following article contains major spoilers for the Apple+ TV limited series, ‘Black Bird.’. In one of the more disquieting scenes from Apple TV+’s limited series "Black Bird," suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) grabs one of 21 handmade wooden falcons, scattered across a homemade map of the Midwest peppered with red dots, and holds it up to a dim light.
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions in Indiana before Sept. 15 restrictions
DAYTON, Ohio — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Fentanyl pushing Marion County toward record number of overdose deaths this year
On International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and remember those who died of an overdose, officials are concerned about the increase in fatal overdoses.
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
