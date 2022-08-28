ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 20

jeffrey schmiedeck
4d ago

What a waste of taxpayers money investigating some thing that never happen!

Reply(6)
22
Ricky Eberhart Sr
4d ago

That is where you are wrong the Russian collision was fond too be true it just Bill barr lie about it and tried to cover for the pumpkin headed president he was in bed with the Russian

Reply
4
Related
WSB Radio

Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, urging them to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win in the tightly contested state, emails obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

President of conservative group who fraudulently requested absentee ballot for Vos charged with election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has charged the man who requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others in an effort to show a purported flaw in the state’s ballot request process with four counts related to election fraud. Harry Wait, 68, of Union Grove, is charged in Racine County with two counts of election...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged after admitting ballot request

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Thursday, Sept. 1 announced that 68-year-old Harry Wait of Union Grove has been charged with election fraud. According to a criminal complaint, Wait went to MyVote.wi.gov and requested absentee ballots for two people to be sent to his address. The...
UNION GROVE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Johnson Campaign: Barnes Goes From Criticizing Police to Depending on Them

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. senator says his opponent has gone from demonizing police to relying on them 13-and-a-half hours-a-day. Mandela Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is facing questions after another report about his expensive and almost constant security costs.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Voters in rural Wisconsin county will vote on universal health care referendum

Voters in Dunn County will have a chance in November's election to weigh in on the question of whether the United States should provide universal health care. The county board unanimously approved the advisory referendum in late July. Like referendum questions about abortion rights or marijuana legalization, it won’t have the force of law. But advocates say allowing voters to weigh in on the question is part of an effort to demonstrate the broad-based appeal of universal health care.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Gableman
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Donald Trump
empowerwisconsin.org

The Journal Sentinel’s religious litmus test

MADISON — “Rooted in the loving ministry of Jesus as a healer,” the St. Agnes Hospital Foundation is committed to “serving all persons with special attention to those who are living in poverty and the vulnerable.”. Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor, through the Michels Family...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Wisconsin Assembly#Election Fraud#Republican Assembly#Gop#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Fox
cwbradio.com

Group Files Complaints Against Two WI Attorneys Over 2020 Election Challenges

(Bob Hague, WRN) Two attorneys from Wisconsin are among 15 lawyers named in ethics complaints, in connection with challenges to the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project, named after the number of lawsuits filed by supporters of former President Donald Trump, filed the complaints Wednesday with the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation against Michael Dean of Brookfield and Daniel Eastman of Mequon.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law

(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
Q985

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy