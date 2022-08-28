Read full article on original website
jeffrey schmiedeck
4d ago
What a waste of taxpayers money investigating some thing that never happen!
Reply(6)
22
Ricky Eberhart Sr
4d ago
That is where you are wrong the Russian collision was fond too be true it just Bill barr lie about it and tried to cover for the pumpkin headed president he was in bed with the Russian
Reply
4
