Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Senior Center opens for cooling off as California heat dome pushes temps up
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 1, 2022) — Concord could reach 107 degrees on Labor Day. Much of the Bay Area will stay under an excessive heat warning for the next week. To help the community stay cool during heat waves, the Concord Senior Center (2727 Parkside Cir.) will open as a Cooling Center.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord closes open spaces Sept. 1-6 due to dangerous conditions
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 1, 2022) — Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees over the Labor Day weekend and beyond, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire), the City of Concord has...
msn.com
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SF supervisor candidate Leanna Louie removed from ballot for not providing proof of residency
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Board of Supervisors District 4 candidate Leanna Louie has been removed from the November 2022 election ballot for failing to provide sufficient proof of residency, City Attorney David Chiu said in a press release. Chiu said that Louie has “ties to multiple residences in San Francisco” and did not […]
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen paralyzed in Richmond shooting and family now own home with community's support
RICHMOND, Calif. - Three years after bullets lodged in her spine nearly took her life, Ashley Parker is celebrating. Her home is one filled with family, flowers and freedom with ramps that allow her to go anywhere she wants for the first time in a long time. And it's all...
Person found dead floating in the American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River. Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner. No information on […]
Student, 13, shot at Oakland’s Madison Park Academy
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old student was shot at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland on Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. Police confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody and the firearm used has been recovered. Officers responded to the school, located at 400 Capistrano Drive, at about 1:30 p.m. and found […]
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana
OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized
(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
crimevoice.com
Sonoma County man arrested in connection to fatal parking lot stabbing
A Sonoma County man was recently arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was identified as the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on the night of Thursday, August 11. Police responded to the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue to investigate several...
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to 6 residential burglaries in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was connected to six residential burglaries. The burglaries took place in the last two months, police said. All six incidents happened early in the morning. The suspect entered garages while homeowners were asleep and...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
eastcountytoday.net
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
