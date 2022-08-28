ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

3rd Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Now In Custody

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Alejandro Cantu, a suspect in a west-side murder, is in the Brown County jail, records show. Cantu, 31, was booked into the jail this morning (Thur). He was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the April murder near Western and Perkins avenues.
Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Highway 29 Interchange Project Aims To Improve Safety

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed...
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
