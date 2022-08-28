ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Disgusting': Kinzinger slams Republicans who went after Hillary Clinton over her emails but are now defending Trump taking classified material to Mar-a-Lago

By Taylor Ardrey
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
  • Kinzinger slammed fellow GOP members criticizing Clinton over her emails but backing Trump following the Mar-a-Lago raid.
  • The FBI seized highly classified documents from Trump's Florida residence earlier this month.
  • "This is disgusting in my mind," Kinzinger said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger slammed fellow Republicans who criticized Hillary Clinton over emails but are backing former President Donald Trump after storing highly-classified documents at his Florida estate.

"The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting 'lock her up' about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or 'wiping a server' are now out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart," Kinzinger told NBC's NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

When asked by Chuck Todd if Trump would be indicted after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, the Illinois lawmaker said it "will be up to DOJ whether or not that reaches a level of indictment."

"This is disgusting in my mind, and no president should act this way, obviously," he added.

—Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 28, 2022

The FBI seized more than two dozen boxes of government records, including some that were labeled top-secret. The DOJ recently released a redacted version of the FBI affidavit that granted the search.

During the 2016 campaign, GOP members slammed Clinton for using her private email server during her time as US secretary of state. Following news of the Mar-a-Lago raid, Clinton promoted her merch with the slogan "But her Emails," Insider reported.

Meanwhile, GOP members like Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Colorado lawmaker Lauren Boebert, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out against law enforcement after the raid.

