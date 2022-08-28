ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXym3_0hYgAi2C00
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Rep. Warren Davidson defended Donald Trump's holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
  • Davidson compared it to the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters.
  • The FBI found 11 sets of classified records in Mar-a-Lago, including some marked top-secret.

A Republican lawmaker defended former President Donald Trump's holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio invoked Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee while discussing the Justice Department's investigation on CNN.

"It is not unprecedented at all, and frankly, the good thing about the boxes is they're not connected to the internet," Davidson said. "There was no outrage when Hillary Clinton had thousands of classified documents on her own server with weak security with her own e-mail using classified emails, so that's a clear violation of the protocols."

The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month and found 26 boxes of official government documents and 11 sets of classified records, including some that were marked top-secret.

—Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2022

Davidson compared the unprecedented search of Trump's residence to the 2015 FBI investigation into Clinton's use of a private email for government matters. The investigation concluded in 2016 after the agency recommended against charging Clinton with any crimes, saying she had acted carelessly but without intent to break the law.

On CNN, Davidson called it a double standard and slammed the FBI's response with its "unprecedented" raid.

"So, you know, I think the American people are sick of a double standard. They just want one standard, and they don't trust the FBI to deliver that," Davidson said. "I think there's a lot of suspicion that the FBI is very politicized, and this is just another instance of it."

He added that he believes the documents were secure in Trump's care.

"I don't think the President's residence is unsecured," Davidson said. "They found out of those boxes of papers, 184 documents, I don't think that they were unsecure. I don't think they were just pilfering through them."

Comments / 143

Philberto V
4d ago

right, its safe to keep national secrets in an office in a resort, where a fake Ukrainian heiress & a Chinese spy have been confirmed access to, and very easily. in what warped world can you validate this?

Reply(49)
50
J. Maurer
4d ago

My God, and these guys were in power at one time? I laugh (to keep from crying) when I listen to these morons try to stick up for Agent Orange and his dangerous shenanigans…

Reply(1)
39
Fast Eddie
4d ago

All the names procedures information will now have to be changed. It has to be assumed everything was compromised. Trump keeps on giving.

Reply
23
Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Warren Davidson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Internet#Gop#Republican#Democratic#The Justice Department#Cnn
Daily Mail

Local Georgia TV station fires its longtime political commentator after anti-Trump rant where he joked about ex-president's 'looming orange face': Station exec says diatribe is 'not aligned with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting'

A longtime political commentator has been axed from a Georgia TV station after commenting on former president Donald Trump's appearance, remarking his 'looming orange face' may continue to sway voters. Political analyst Bill Crane was found to have 'crossed a line' by TV executives at WSB-TV in Atlanta when he...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

595K+
Followers
39K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy