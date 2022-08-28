Sarasota deputies shoot, kill armed man accused of pointing a gun at them after threatening his girlfriend

Read full article on original website
Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
Sheriff Chronister announces arrest of father who fatally shot daughter, injured son
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister gives the latest details on a father who shot his two children in the head. The 5-year-old daughter died while the 8-year-old son is still 'fighting for his life.'
Tampa man who claimed he wasn't driving during deadly crash sentenced to 20 years
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors say gas station surveillance shows Jeremy Guerrero getting into the driver’s seat of a car that later crashed, killing 57-year-old Maria Perez on Interstate 75 in November 2019. They say Guerrero was drunk and high on meth when he plowed into Perez's vehicle. Last year...
Vegan Florida mother sentenced to life in prison for starving toddler to death
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A vegan Florida woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O'Leary, 38, who followed a strict vegan diet along with her husband, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O'Leary. Her sentencing in Lee County had previously been postponed four times.
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
Faith community call for more for more diversion, fewer first-time offender arrests in Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. - Dozens of members of the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (PEACE) held a vigil in Fort Blount Park in Bartow on Tuesday. They chanted, held signs and prayed. They said too many first-time offenders are arrested for committing minor crimes. Instead, they want a lot more people to be put into a diversion program.
Family: 12-year-old found safe after 3 days missing from Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. - A group of family and friends had just gathered Tuesday evening in Bradenton to pass out fliers for a missing 12-year-old when they got word she had been found and she was alive. They were growing more worried as the days passed. The girl hadn't been seen...
Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle puppy rescued from Virginia breeding facility
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - There's a new "Captain" joining Treasure Island Fire Rescue. The agency welcomed the newest member of their department: an 8-month-old beagle that was one of the 4,000 dogs rescued from a Virginia research and breeding facility. The pup, appropriately named "Captain," is now an official member...
Moms to hold vigil on International Drug Overdose Day honoring lives lost to substance abuse
TAMPA, Fla. - They’re moms on a mission. Wednesday night, the local Moms Against Drugs group will be holding a vigil to remember the lives lost to substance abuse as the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. glows purple for International Drug Overdose Day. These moms said they’re not only fighting for...
Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood
BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
Man in wheelchair shoved by bull who escaped pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A bull got loose from its pen and jumped into the crowd at a rodeo held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa over the weekend. People chanted as a handler on horseback roped it from across the fence to bring it back into the arena. But,...
Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
Florida boy flown from Tampa to Chicago as fight against rare brain-eating amoeba continues
TAMPA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy was flown from Tampa to Chicago to continue his fight against a rare and potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer's battle began in early July, when he and his family went to Port Charlotte Beach. "Caleb has only been to the beach twice...
Law enforcement officials worry 'rainbow fentanyl' could be targeting children
TAMPA, Fla. - A new kind of fentanyl is hitting the streets and law enforcement worry it may be targeting children. It's known as "rainbow fentanyl" and just days ago border agents in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills including thousands of "rainbow-colored tablets." Law enforcement officials said it's...
Woman who survived brain-eating amoeba offers hope to family of teen battling same parasite
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa woman wants to provide hope to the family of a teenager battling a brain-eating amoeba by sharing her story of survival nearly 30 years after she fought off the same type of parasite. Aimee Rossiter was just 12 years old when she went swimming in...
Stop signs replace street lights in busy pedestrian area of downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - As the pace of growth in downtown Tampa picks up, city planners are making sure drivers slow down. On Wednesday, Tampa's mobility department made a major change to the intersection of Zack and Franklin Streets. The stoplight was flipped to red flashing lights and new stop signs went in to create a four-way stop.
Millions of dollars to go toward buying electric buses for Florida cities, counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida received millions of dollars from a Volkswagen settlement for cities and counties to buy electric buses, including Tampa Bay. But, experts said the state still has a lot of work to do to establish widespread infrastructure to meet demand. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will use the...
Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents
TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area
BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
