ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota deputies shoot, kill armed man accused of pointing a gun at them after threatening his girlfriend

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man who claimed he wasn't driving during deadly crash sentenced to 20 years

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors say gas station surveillance shows Jeremy Guerrero getting into the driver’s seat of a car that later crashed, killing 57-year-old Maria Perez on Interstate 75 in November 2019. They say Guerrero was drunk and high on meth when he plowed into Perez's vehicle. Last year...
fox13news.com

Vegan Florida mother sentenced to life in prison for starving toddler to death

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A vegan Florida woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O'Leary, 38, who followed a strict vegan diet along with her husband, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O'Leary. Her sentencing in Lee County had previously been postponed four times.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Scso
fox13news.com

Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood

BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
BRANDON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox13news.com

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Law enforcement officials worry 'rainbow fentanyl' could be targeting children

TAMPA, Fla. - A new kind of fentanyl is hitting the streets and law enforcement worry it may be targeting children. It's known as "rainbow fentanyl" and just days ago border agents in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills including thousands of "rainbow-colored tablets." Law enforcement officials said it's...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Stop signs replace street lights in busy pedestrian area of downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - As the pace of growth in downtown Tampa picks up, city planners are making sure drivers slow down. On Wednesday, Tampa's mobility department made a major change to the intersection of Zack and Franklin Streets. The stoplight was flipped to red flashing lights and new stop signs went in to create a four-way stop.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents

TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area

BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
BRANDON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy