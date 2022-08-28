ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP governor on redacted Trump affidavit: ‘What’s the point?’

By Brad Dress
 4 days ago
Associated Press/Holly Ramer Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announces that he is seeking a fourth term as governor of New Hampshire, instead of running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Concord, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday said he is “disappointed” by the heavily redacted FBI affidavit that was used to justify a search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing that reviewing it was pointless because the document was “almost all redacted.”

Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that he had been “pretty excited to see what might be in this affidavit” until it was released.

“I think I speak for everyone when we’re all pretty disappointed to see it was almost all redacted,” the governor said. “I get you got to redact certain things here and there, but you had pages upon pages upon pages redacted to the point where you say, well, what’s the point?”

The FBI searched Trump’s estate earlier this month in connection with an investigation into the former president potentially violating the Espionage Act by taking home classified documents.

The 28-page affidavit released Friday showed that the National Archives had picked up 15 boxes containing 184 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, 25 of which were labeled top secret, before the search. Agents seized 11 different sets of classified documents during the search in early August.

Sununu on Sunday said the redacted affidavit is not enough to justify the steps the Department of Justice took considering the unprecedented nature of the Mar-a-Lago search.

The GOP governor also said the Biden administration should employ a “strategy for unprecedented transparency.”

“You got to be able to show your cards when you’re taking actions like this,” he told CNN. “I’m not saying put all the documents on the internet, but give us some sense of the subject matter. Give us some sense of the time. Give us some sense of what really drove us in there.”

