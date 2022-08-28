ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

Fire in Belgrade neighborhood destroys one home

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
Flames soared as fire departments from across Gallatin County worked to contain a windswept fire in Belgrade Saturday afternoon.

“Send Help. That is what the report was, then the next phone call was 'spreading to our house,'” Says Central Valley Fire District Fire Chief Greg Tryon. “Not only spreading into the house but it was spreading into the neighbors so some neighbors have some minor damage."

The wind pushed the fire and smoke through a neighborhood on Belgrade's west side.

“We had some landscaping near homes on fire, one additional home had some heat damage to siding,” says Tryon.

While firefighters were to have control of the fire, embers spread to a house, the home was then engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed.

“I’m going to say it’s a complete loss, honestly,” says Tryon.

As firefighters and deputies arrived it was all hands on deck, working to prevent the spread of the flames, a situation that could have been much worse.

“[Deputies] helped us extinguish some of those little hot spots that were two three, four homes away,” says Tryon.

Chief Tryon reminds residents to be aware as high winds and dry vegetation pose a high fire risk.

“It takes one little spark and it's off to the races with fire right now,” says Tryon

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

