mynewsla.com
Boy on Bike Seriously Injured in Coto de Caza Collision
An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a pickup in Coto de Caza. The boy was riding his bicycle west, passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive, about 7:25 a.m. when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 that was eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto north Coto de Caza, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Reynoso.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Thursday in a truck crash in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. “Responding officers located the involved truck with a solo occupant,” police said in a statement. “The occupant was unconscious and unresponsive.”
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with the killing of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s restaurant. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Second of Two Motorists Killed in Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Florence-Firestone Identified
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Knife Fatally Shot by Man in Thousand Palms
A man shot a woman to death after she assaulted him with a knife in Thousand Palms, authorities said Wednesday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported the death Tuesday, but only said that the shooting occurred during a dispute among two people. Officials offered more details Wednesday, saying deputies...
mynewsla.com
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame Identified
A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame was identified Thursday. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. “Detectives believe that the deceased...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Shooting Three Men, Killing One, Due in Court
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
mynewsla.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
2 Men Dead, 1 Injured in Westlake Shooting with Toddlers Nearby
Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Authorities: Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
mynewsla.com
Van Hits Two Pedestrians at LAX
A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The van hit a structure after striking the two people. Paramedics took one of the pedestrians, along with...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area
A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
