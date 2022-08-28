ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-star forward Karson Templin eyeing Utah programs for official visits

Another hard-playing prospect from the south region emerged during the final live period weekends of the summer. Three-star power forward Karson Templin saw high major offers come his way as the summer concluded and recently has been on the visiting trail to check out a few of his suitors up and close.
