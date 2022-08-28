ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

The Big Bake: Heat Wave Keeps Grip on Southland

A prolonged and prodigious heat wave continued to bake the Southland Thursday, and forecasters officially extended excessive heat warnings to confirm what was initially feared — the oppressive conditions will continue beyond Labor Day. The change means at least one extra day of high temperatures that have already toppled...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Labor Day Travel Crunch Begins; LAX Anticipates Strong Passenger Numbers

High gas prices and crowded airports won’t deter millions of Southern Californians from heading out of town for the Labor Day weekend, with the travel crunch beginning Thursday on local freeways and at Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they anticipate 102,000 people to pass through security checkpoints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA On Track for Transition to Carbon-Free Energy by 2035, LADWP Reports

Los Angeles remains on track to reach its target of 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported during a council committee meeting Thursday. The goal is part of “LA100,” which seeks a future where the city is powered by 100% renewable, carbon-free energy....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland

Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations

A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Evacuations Lift as Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire

Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in the air continued their assault on a Castaic brush fire Thursday, working to extend a containment line around a blaze that has destroyed at least one home and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained

A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents

Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained

Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD crews managed to contain the fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Van Hits Two Pedestrians at LAX

A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The van hit a structure after striking the two people. Paramedics took one of the pedestrians, along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area

Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

4,625-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Freeway Closure

Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 4,625 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested

A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End

A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area

A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display

A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers

Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona

A man was killed Thursday in a truck crash in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. “Responding officers located the involved truck with a solo occupant,” police said in a statement. “The occupant was unconscious and unresponsive.”
POMONA, CA

