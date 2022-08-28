ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash has closed multiple lanes on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.9 mile marker. As of 8:06 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Amherst County cleared

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash along Route 29 northbound in Amherst County is causing delays, according to VDOT. As of 11:47 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. VDOT says it happened near the 91.5...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire on I-77 in Carroll County causing delays

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, VDOT said. As of 8:17 p.m., authorities say traffic is backed up about four miles, and the north right shoulder is closed. Authorities said that the fire happened at the 16.5-mile marker. Stay with...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County launches McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. The county says the shuttle will run September 2 until November 27. The service will then resume March 3, 2023, until November 26, 2023. The service will be provided Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-460 in Campbell County cleared

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-460 in Campbell County near Rt. 817E is causing traffic backups, according to VDOT. As of 11:25 a.m., the east right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Blacksburg High School in Montgomery County. Thursday morning, an anonymous report was submitted that a student had hidden a gun on campus at BHS, according to the Town of Blacksburg. School administration and Blacksburg Police worked together to investigate, and put the shelter-in-place into effect while K9s swept the building for weapons.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
LYNCHBURG, VA

