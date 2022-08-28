Read full article on original website
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash has closed multiple lanes on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.9 mile marker. As of 8:06 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Amherst County cleared
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash along Route 29 northbound in Amherst County is causing delays, according to VDOT. As of 11:47 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. VDOT says it happened near the 91.5...
WSET
Lane closed on 460 after multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A lane on 460 is closed after a crash in Bedford County near Villamont road. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSET
Christiansburg crash causes traffic delays on I-81
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Christiansburg on I-81 has backed up traffic about 1.5 miles with several lane closures. The crash is at mile marker 118, and VDOT says the north left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-77 in Carroll County causing delays
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, VDOT said. As of 8:17 p.m., authorities say traffic is backed up about four miles, and the north right shoulder is closed. Authorities said that the fire happened at the 16.5-mile marker. Stay with...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County launches McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. The county says the shuttle will run September 2 until November 27. The service will then resume March 3, 2023, until November 26, 2023. The service will be provided Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
wfxrtv.com
Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
WDBJ7.com
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. residents react to arrest of wanted fugitive following weeks-long search
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to the collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies, a manhunt spanning 19 days and multiple counties came to an end in Dublin on Tuesday with the arrest of a fugitive. According to Virginia State Police, on Aug. 11, the Botetourt County...
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
WSET
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
WSLS
Crash on US-460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-460 in Campbell County near Rt. 817E is causing traffic backups, according to VDOT. As of 11:25 a.m., the east right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic...
WSET
Sheriff's Office looking for stolen RV, suspect in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a stolen RV. On Sunday, around 7 a.m., deputies said the RV pictured below was stolen from the 1200 block of N. Old Moneta Road. The RV is described as a 2006 white Winnebago with...
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
Truck crashes into school bus head-on in Stokes County, school officials say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck crashed head-on into a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Stokes County, school officials say. Around 3:50 p.m., a school bus was on Hauser Springs Road when the driver reportedly noticed a speeding truck driving recklessly. The bus driver stopped to avoid a crash. The driver of the […]
WDBJ7.com
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Blacksburg High School in Montgomery County. Thursday morning, an anonymous report was submitted that a student had hidden a gun on campus at BHS, according to the Town of Blacksburg. School administration and Blacksburg Police worked together to investigate, and put the shelter-in-place into effect while K9s swept the building for weapons.
WSET
Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
