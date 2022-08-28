ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

When does the transfer window close - Everton’s key dates, times & upcoming schedule

The Premier League season is well underway and each team will have played five games by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Everton have been very active in this summer, confirming six signings with a seventh close to being sealed, but Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be very aware that there are still some key areas in this side that need to be addressed.
OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City

In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely

It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
Jurgen Klopp
Baba Rahman Returns To Reading

It’s taken until the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but that elusive left-back spot in the squad has finally been filled. The new signing in question is none other than Baba Rahman, a player we’re familiar with after his spell at Reading in 2021/22. The 28-year-old has now finalised a return to the Royals on the same basis as his first stint: a loan deal which is set to last for the duration of this campaign. He’s Reading’s 11th summer signing.
Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner

Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
Official: Palermo Sign Claudio Gomes

Claudio Gomes has joined Palermo, making a permanent move to the Italian Serie B side. The French defensive midfielder, 22, joined City in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain and made his senior debut that August in our Community Shield win over Chelsea as a substitute. City have let another player go....
Liverpool Move for Arthur Melo Reportedly Forced by Henderson Injury

Liverpool don’t like to make panic buys. That has been clear in recent seasons, and was an approach again on display this summer when Aurélien Tchouaméni chose Real Madrid and Dortmund was unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham and they decided to stick with what they already had for the 2022-23 season.
Official: Liverpool Sign Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo

Liverpool have this evening officially completed the loan signing of 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, with the controlling player set to join a side in the midst of an injury crisis that compelled them to seek to sign a player at his position. It’s not the signing of...
Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona

Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year. It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms,...
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town

We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
Opinion: “The countdown is on! Where do Sunderland need to bulk up?”

Since taking the gloves from Thorben Hoffmann last season, Patterson has matured into a well-rounded keeper who has established himself as number one with excellent performances in the first few games this season. Alex Bass didn't shine as brightly as we would have wanted him to when he was in...
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo

As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity...
