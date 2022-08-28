Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
When does the transfer window close - Everton’s key dates, times & upcoming schedule
The Premier League season is well underway and each team will have played five games by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Everton have been very active in this summer, confirming six signings with a seventh close to being sealed, but Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be very aware that there are still some key areas in this side that need to be addressed.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City
In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Pedro bid rejected, interest in Portuguese starlet, Diaz and Kudus still targets
West Ham are interested in Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, reports Sky Sports News. Everton were linked with the Belgian over the last week but it appears they have moved on to other targets. Another rumoured target was PSV’s Cody Gakpo, though the Toffees also moved on to other players. That...
SB Nation
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely
It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Baba Rahman Returns To Reading
It’s taken until the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but that elusive left-back spot in the squad has finally been filled. The new signing in question is none other than Baba Rahman, a player we’re familiar with after his spell at Reading in 2021/22. The 28-year-old has now finalised a return to the Royals on the same basis as his first stint: a loan deal which is set to last for the duration of this campaign. He’s Reading’s 11th summer signing.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Arsenal v Aston Villa w/ A Bergkamp Wonderland
With Arsenal winning their first four Premier League fixtures of the season, what has Josh made of his clubs’ start to the campaign?. Are Arsenal finally developing that different side to their style of play, which has been missing for a good while now?. Given the obvious pressure that...
SB Nation
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
FIFA・
SB Nation
Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner
Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester City Win Convincingly, 6-0 vs Nottingham Forest: Reaction & Tweets
A great win and performances by Manchester City as they ran ough shod on Forest. Goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Joao Cancelo amde it for a fun night in the Prem. We move on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “There are two things we have to control....
SB Nation
Official: Palermo Sign Claudio Gomes
Claudio Gomes has joined Palermo, making a permanent move to the Italian Serie B side. The French defensive midfielder, 22, joined City in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain and made his senior debut that August in our Community Shield win over Chelsea as a substitute. City have let another player go....
SB Nation
Liverpool Move for Arthur Melo Reportedly Forced by Henderson Injury
Liverpool don’t like to make panic buys. That has been clear in recent seasons, and was an approach again on display this summer when Aurélien Tchouaméni chose Real Madrid and Dortmund was unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham and they decided to stick with what they already had for the 2022-23 season.
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool Sign Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo
Liverpool have this evening officially completed the loan signing of 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, with the controlling player set to join a side in the midst of an injury crisis that compelled them to seek to sign a player at his position. It’s not the signing of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year. It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms,...
SB Nation
Lifting the Lid: Sunderland new-boy Abdoullah Ba gives in-depth insight into who he is
Sunderland confirmed the signing of Abdoullah Ba yesterday, with the French midfielder arriving from Le Havre for a fee of €1m. Although the 19-year-old had been a regular for the Ligue 2 side and features prominently at youth level for the French national team, we know little about him.
SB Nation
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town
We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
SB Nation
Opinion: “The countdown is on! Where do Sunderland need to bulk up?”
Since taking the gloves from Thorben Hoffmann last season, Patterson has matured into a well-rounded keeper who has established himself as number one with excellent performances in the first few games this season. Alex Bass didn't shine as brightly as we would have wanted him to when he was in...
SB Nation
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo
As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
SB Nation
Wednesday August 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
SB Nation
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity...
Comments / 0