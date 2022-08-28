ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walmart Labor Day sale is here with 50+ doorbuster deals on Bissell, Samsung, Ninja and Revlon

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SJF2_0hYg8qEx00
Save big across all categories at the Walmart Labor Day sale 2022. Reviewed/Costway/Apple/Bissell/Chefman/Gateway

Summer may be winding down, but there is still plenty of time to enjoy summertime fun this Labor Day 2022 . With only a few days until LWD, we rounded up all the can't-miss deals you can scoop today to kick your holiday cookouts and celebrations off with a bang. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Walmart Labor Day sale .

Prep for Labor Day parades and fireworks with blowout bargains across all categories at Walmart. With huge price cuts on summer essentials , Samsung products and Ninja kitchen appliances , these Walmart holiday deals are sure to please.

The 5 best Labor Day deals at Walmart

  1. Chefman French Door 26-Quart Air Fryer and Oven for $69 (Save $130)
  2. Hyper Bicycles Men's 26-Inch Shocker Mountain Bike for $89 (Save $59)
  3. Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $99 (Save $24.59)
  4. Costway Portable Ice Maker Machine from $109.99 (Save $110 to $120)
  5. Gateway 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook with Carrying Case and Wireless Mouse for $199 (Save $246)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Home deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZjcz_0hYg8qEx00
Shop deals on furniture and cleaning essentials during the Walmart Labor Day sale. Reviewed/Bissell/Jianna

Having company this Labor Day weekend? Pick up everything you need for your guest room and beyond with incredible markdowns on home essentials from the likes of Shark , Better Homes & Gardens and more.

Kitchen deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TH878_0hYg8qEx00
Pick up kitchen essentials for less at the Walmart Labor Day sale 2022. Reviewed/PowerXL/KitchenAid

Whip up tasty Labor Day eats with Walmart deals on Ninja blenders , KitchenAid tools and so much more.

Tech deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NLtl_0hYg8qEx00
The Walmart Labor Day sale has big savings on TVs, smartwatches and more. Reviewed/Vizio/Apple

With football season just around the corner, Labor Day is a great time to save on TVs, streaming devices and more. Shop deals on Vizio , Samsung and Apple now.

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Goa1O_0hYg8qEx00
Shop Walmart Labor Day deals for savings on fashion and beauty products for the whole family. Reviewed/Gerber/Scoop

Make a statement this Labor Day weekend with fashion and beauty finds from Walmart. Snag markdowns on Revlon hair dryers , Gerber baby clothes and Hanes joggers .

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5 . Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials , appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

Does Walmart have Labor Day sales?

Yes! Walmart has tons of Labor Day deals going on right now across all categories. To scoop the savings, browse the retailer's rollbacks and flash picks sections, or shop our list of top Walmart deals available today . We expect to see more markdowns released in the next few days ahead of Labor Day 2022 , which is observed on Monday, September 5 .

When does Walmart's Labor Day sale start?

Walmart's Labor Day sale is in full swing! While Walmart routinely offers sales throughout the year, some of our favorite products see even bigger price cuts during the Labor Day sale. While we expect to see more markdowns in the days ahead as we near the holiday on Monday, September 5 , you can shop discounts on tech, home, kitchen, fashion and more today at Walmart.

Right now, the retailer is also dishing out tons of back-to-school deals across all categories. Meanwhile, this fall, Walmart will likely drop huge price cuts in the lead up to Black Friday 2022 , which takes place on Friday, November 25 .

Amazon Labor Day sale: The 60+ best deals to shop today

How long does Walmart Labor Day sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Right now the mega retailer is offering tons of Labor Day deals , which are expected to continue through Labor Day proper on Monday, September 5 .

It should be noted, however, that some Walmart deals sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+ , the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. Get deals right now in each of those categories at Walmart.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best Walmart deals available this Labor Day 2022.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

