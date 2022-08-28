ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admits misleading media about vaccination status last season

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOf1m_0hYg8l4Y00

Another podcast appearance, another revelation from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Saturday, the conversation unsurprisingly turned to COVID-19 and Rodgers' decision not to get vaccinated.

The four-time NFL MVP told Rogan he first applied for an exemption from the league's vaccination requirement and then asked for approval of an alternative homeopathic immunization process, which was rejected.

He then admitted he intentionally misled the media when he was asked about his vaccination status last season .

"I’d been ready the entire time for this question, and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I’m gonna say, 'I’ve been immunized.' And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process," Rodgers told Rogan (at the 11:35 mark of the video below).

"But, (I) thought there’s a possibility that I say 'I’m immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated."

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

However, Rodgers did contribute to the confusion over his vaccination status by appearing at press conferences without a mask – which only vaccinated players were allowed to do.

Rodgers was later fined by the team for attending a Halloween party with 18 other teammates, all of whom were vaccinated.

Later in the season, Rodgers did test positive for COVID – he said he got it from a teammate who was fully vaccinated – and missed one game because of the league's protocols.

"I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions," he said.

"And that’s when the (expletive) storm hit, because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And the, you know, attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admits misleading media about vaccination status last season

Comments / 32

Bruce Kellerman
4d ago

misleading sports media or bad journalism if I was A rogers I would not talk to them more plays should do the same the journalism in sports is as bad the news media

Reply
4
joejoe mojo
4d ago

no worries he had to do that or be canceled by the ignorant I'm just glad he survived it. and now that the only people we see getting positive test or the vaccinated and the only people I see Diane which I know personally or getting super sick or the ones that are getting and keep getting the booster.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list shortly before practice started as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster on cut-down day. Wearing a baseball cap, Watson emerged from the team’s facility a little after 3 p.m. EDT, got in his car and drove away. He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in an Aug. 18 settlement with the league.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
UPI News

Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man who pretended to be NFL superstar Tom Brady and scammed his way into gifts and auctions has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, N.J., ran the phony identity scam that allowed him to buy family versions of the New England Patriots' 2016 Super Bowl Championship ring, which he sold at auction for $337,000, prosecutors said.
ROSELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers QB depth chart clear for now

The 49ers decided to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the quarterback agreed to a restructured contract. Head coach Kyle Shanahan at the start of training camp declared that the 49ers were Trey Lance’s team, and he didn’t come off of that stance even after Garoppolo agreed to stick around.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

589K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy