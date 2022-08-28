ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hackensack, NJ

Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Knights Inn, Route 46, South Hackensack Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View

Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel.

Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said.

Both had been living together there the past several years, he said.

The victim sustained two small puncture wounds in the back of the neck from a steak knife for which he didn't require hospitalization, the chief said.

South Hackensack police issued an alert to surrounding towns while searching for Rodriguez.

He shouldn't be difficult to spot.

Rodriguez is 5-foot-11 and roughly 300 pounds, with long brown hair and a long beard. He was wearing blue sweatpants and a dark-colored t-shirt.

He's also missing teeth and has two black eyes that authorities said he received when he was assaulted earlier this month.

Although he wasn't believed to be armed, authorities urged caution because of the danger they said that Rodriguez poses to himself and others.

ANYONE who sees Rodriguez, or knows where to find him, is asked to contact South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042.

Francyne Pelchar
4d ago

he's going to be very troubled indeed upon learning daddy won't post bail, won't pay for $$$ mouthpiece.Hello, Mr/Ms Public Defender😊😊😊

South Hackensack, NJ
