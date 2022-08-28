Summer Time and the Hikin’ Ain’t (Necessarily) Easy

We love the Palmetto Trail! We love it in the autumn, when we see some color; we love it in winter when the air is crisp and clear; we especially love it in the spring, when new life is bursting forth all over. The summer…we love it a lot, but we need to take some steps to ensure it loves us back.

We’ve all heard how important it is to stay hydrated, summer or winter, indoors or out. When it is hot outside, hydration becomes even more important. You can become dehydrated even before you feel thirsty, so if you’re not a committed sipper, you might think about setting a timer to remind you to take a drink every 20 minutes or so. Outfitter REI’s website mentions early signs of dehydration: dry mouth and decrease in energy, as well as more serious signs such as cramps, headaches and nausea. REI also mentions the “umbles”: stumbling, mumbling, grumbling and fumbling. If my wife reads this, she’ll tell me I need to drink more water.

Bugs! When I was a kid, mosquito bites were just an annoying part of the joy of playing outside in summer. These days, we worry a bit about diseases, but there are lots of ways to avoid mosquito bites when hiking. Moving helps a lot. Aside from that, you can consider long sleeved shirts and long pants, and wear a hat to keep bugs out of your hair. If you are really concerned, or have allergies, consider a hat with mosquito netting attached.

Then there are ticks. Again, we worry more about diseases than we used to, and Lyme disease seems to be found all over now, not just in the northeast. Long pants, possibly tucked into your boots, and socks that are long enough to cover bare skin will certainly help, as will long-sleeved shirts. If the fabric is light, it will be easier to spot any unwelcome pests. But ticks are tricky, so be sure to check yourself carefully for hitchhikers once you get off the trail. That goes double for your dog too, if you take Fido along. Since dogs are lower to the ground, exposed to more vegetation, and perhaps more likely to dive into thick shrubbery to check out an interesting smell.

Of course, most of us will use some insect repellant. A recent article in Consumer Reports noted that DEET is no longer considered the danger it once was, as long as concentrations are between 15% and 30%. If you prefer not to use DEET, Consumer Reports also found oil of lemon eucalyptus, at 30% concentration, to be effective. If you want to keep your pack light, insect repellants come in wipes as well as sprays.

There are plenty of other bugs that can fascinate, or annoy us (or both) during a hike. Have you read about that Asian spider that is moving into South Carolina? The Joro spider is one of the big orb weavers, which not surprisingly build big webs. They don’t hurt us, but no one wants a face full of spider web, whether spun by a native spider or a foreign invader. However — and this is important — remember that spider webs are spun for the purpose of catching food. Webs catch lots of bugs, like mosquitos, that can cause more trouble than a web you have to brush away. So, be tolerant of the spider webs you see and try not to destroy insect-catching devices if you can help it.

Do we need to talk about sun and skin damage? Probably not, but just in case you don’t realize this, you can get sunburned when you think you’re in the shade. Wear sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher, when you go out. Check the label for the term “broad spectrum” which means it will screen both UVA and UVB rays. Sunglasses protect your eyes.

How about the opposite of sun — shade? You know it is cooler in the shade. According to the EPA, trees and other vegetation can lower surface temperatures by 20 to 45 degrees over peak temperatures on unshaded materials. (Think parking lots or your car’s door handle when you return after a day of hiking.) Trees pull water from the earth and release it through their leaves, a process called transpiration. A large oak tree can transpire about 40,000 gallons of water per year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. As that water evaporates, it cools. The combination of evaporation and transpiration can reduce summer temperatures by two to nine degrees, with or without shade. So the trail is an even better place to hike when you’re trying to get out of the heat.

All this may sound off-putting, but realistically, unless you stay inside from Memorial Day to Labor Day, you should put most of this advice into practice no matter where you are. So, you might as well be enjoying yourself on the Palmetto Trail. Come join us.

As always, if you are interested in volunteering or want to arrange a guided hike, contact me at fmiller@palmettotrail.org.

See you on the Trail!