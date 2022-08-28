Poe carted off the field after halftime injury

Ravens fans are sending their condolences this weekend to the mascot, Poe, who suffered a sudden injury on the field during halftime.

It happened during the Ravens' last preseason game , on Saturday night, against the Washington Commanders.

When asked about Poe's injury, Coach John Harbaugh commented:

“I knew you guys were going to ask that. Didn’t he come out of the tunnel, à la Willis Reed? Come on, it’s Kid’s Night. It’s Kid’s Night, remember. No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, I’m sure.”

The Ravens did ultimately beat the Commanders 17-15.