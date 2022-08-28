DENVER — Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The shooting happened at or near a home in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, according to a 1:21 a.m. tweet from the Denver Police Department.

DPD released very few details, but a public information officer for the department told Denver7 that the victims are a man, a woman and two juveniles. The man succumbed to his injuries. The conditions of the three other victims are not known.

Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver

A shelter in place was established for residents in the area shortly after the shooting, but that order has since been lifted.

Police have not released anything on a possible suspect or suspects at this time. No arrests have been reported.

Video from the scene shows officers investigating possible evidence — what appears to be shoes and clothing — in the middle of the street in front of a home.

Details as to what might have led up to the shooting are not known. However, a family member of one of the victims told Denver7 that a house party may have been going on at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.