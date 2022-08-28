ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAwPZ_0hYg8JYK00

DENVER — Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The shooting happened at or near a home in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, according to a 1:21 a.m. tweet from the Denver Police Department.

DPD released very few details, but a public information officer for the department told Denver7 that the victims are a man, a woman and two juveniles. The man succumbed to his injuries. The conditions of the three other victims are not known.

A shelter in place was established for residents in the area shortly after the shooting, but that order has since been lifted.

Police have not released anything on a possible suspect or suspects at this time. No arrests have been reported.

Video from the scene shows officers investigating possible evidence — what appears to be shoes and clothing — in the middle of the street in front of a home.

Details as to what might have led up to the shooting are not known. However, a family member of one of the victims told Denver7 that a house party may have been going on at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Comments / 2

 

Related
CBS Denver

Denver police arrest 4 suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death

Police in Denver have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.Three of the suspects have been identified as Pa Reh, 20, Nu Ra Ah La, 22, and Lu Reh, 22. They are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La was...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen's Resignation and the DPD's Ugliest Problems

The timing of the August 31 announcement that Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen will retire speaks volumes about the problems associated with the Denver Police Department. Since Michael Hancock, who named Pazen chief in 2018, is term-limited, the 28-year-old veteran of the department might have been hoping to hang around until at least July 2023, when the next Denver mayor will be sworn in. But the pressure on Pazen has been building, with myriad lawsuits filed over controversial police behavior during the 2020 George Floyd protests as well as the furor over a July 17 shooting outside the Larimer Beer Hall in which six innocent bystanders were wounded by police.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer

Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kyree Brown convicted of murdering couple he met on Letgo app

Kyree Brown was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and arson for a crime that happened two years ago. Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car on Aug. 14, 2020.Investigators say Brown admitted to stealing the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posting it for sale on the "Letgo" app. When the Rolands met him to buy the car, with thousands of dollars in cash, Brown allegedly pulled a gun -- and shot them as they tried to get away.According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said...
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Teen shooting survivor recalls fatal Sunnyside shooting

A Denver teen is sharing her story of survival with CBS Colorado after she says she was the target of a shooting in the Sunnyside neighborhood that left one man dead, and three others injured. The shooting happened in the early morning hours Sunday morning near 2700 42nd Avenue.Angelique Guerrera, 17, thought she was going to a small get-together at her friend's house Saturday night, but she says the party grew fast, from only 10 people to about 60 people, all mostly teenagers.She says at one point a boy she had never met before started making threats. "There was this guy,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Katrelle James charged with shooting 13-year-old inside car

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old last week. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened on Aug. 22.Police said the boy's mother was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, Katrelle James, walked into traffic. The driver, the boy's mother, slammed on her brakes and then continued driving once James, 22, walked past the car.   According to arrest documents, as she drove away, she heard shots being fired and then her son started screaming. She stopped the car and flagged down a police office at 14th and Downing. The boy was rushed to the hospital.Police found 3 bullet holes in the car. James is facing attempted murder charges. The boy was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. 
DENVER, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 11 a.m.So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision. Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene. Some had shields and they were using parked police vehicles for shelter.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked due to the situation.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver

New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver.  Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26. Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.  Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. 
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

