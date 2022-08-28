Labor Day 2022 pickleball tournament returning to Chicago north suburb

The 2022 Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open is returning to Chicago's northern suburbs on Labor Day weekend.

It is the first and only officially sanctioned tour of USA Pickleball. The tour will be held Aug. 31 - Sept. 4 at Danny Cunniff Park in Highland Park.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $50,000.

APP Tour founder Ken Hermann said that since its launch in 2019, the tour has continued to grow each year.

"The event has definitely grown," Herman said. "We're just really excited to grow the sport, but also be ambassadors for the sport."

Herman said the event will consist of more than just the play on the court. The event will have equipment and merchandise vendors also on site showing off the latest the sport has to offer.