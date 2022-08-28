Read full article on original website
Town of Prescott Valley seeks water input with new survey
Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water. The Town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation, and the state regulatory environment under which the Town operates.
Mayor Phil Goode Letter for September 1
August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
New Patches for Prescott Valley Police
Prescott Valley Police to have new patches on uniforms. Prescott Valley Police Officers will soon have new patches on their uniforms as the Town continues to transition to its new logo in all departments. The new patches feature the State of Arizona outline, the new logo, and Prescott Valley’s incorporation date of 1978 in silver. PVPD Commander Jeremy Martin said more uniform changes will be coming the next several months, but the public will see officers in two styles of uniforms until the changes are complete.
Prescott Valley News- Mondays with the Mayor | August 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022 Here is a special Tuesday segment of “Mondays with the Mayor” with Mayor Kell Palguta!
Come Celebrate Territorial Days Now
Come celebrate Territorial Days and view the Hometown Heroes Parade on Sept 3, 2022. Town of Chino Valley Recreation Dept invites you to Territorial Days. Come and enjoy the spectacular fireworks display, dancing, pancake breakfast, carnival rides and games, corn dinner, beer garden, and a Parade for the Hometown Heros.
August 30, 2022
TPT Staff - August 30, 2022 0. Roads Across the Prescott National Forest Unsafe for Low Clearance Vehicles or Impassable The Prescott National Forest is getting calls regarding washed out roads, damaged roads,... New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO. TPT Staff - August 30, 2022 0. UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL...
NEW DEADLY RAINBOW FENTANYL
The Prescott Valley Police Department is warning parents and children about a new form of fentanyl that is now showing up in Arizona. The dangerous pills are coming in various colors that look like candy, called “rainbow fentanyl”. Officials believe this new form of fentanyl is being developed to make it more appealing to our youth.
ALERT RESCHEDULING CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECKS
Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, there will be no car seat safety checks this Saturday, September 3, 2022. Car seat safety checks have been rescheduled to Sundays, September 11, 18, and 25 starting at 9:00am. The events will be held at the parking lot by Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 3298 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The Prescott Valley Police Department apologizes for the change of schedule and hopes to see all interested citizens on these new dates. This program is made possible through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. For further information, contact Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.
A VERY PRODUCTIVE TRAFFIC DETAIL
With support from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from three agencies made a total of 112 traffic contacts on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail. The agencies involved were Prescott Valley and Prescott Police Departments, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Concentrating on Robert Road, Navajo Drive, and Lakeshore Drive, seventy-three citations were issued. There were thirty-eight for speed (the fastest being 52mph in a 25mph on Navajo Drive), two for cell phone usage, six for seatbelt violations, and twenty-seven other violations.
YC Men’s Soccer Prepares For Scottsdale
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team is ready for some weekend soccer as it is set to host the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes on Saturday. The Roughriders and Fighting Artichokes will kick off at 4:30 p.m. in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at Mountain Valley Park with the game also being live streamed on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
Tumbledown House Breaks All the Rules
Speakeasy jazz, on-stage dancing featured at YCPAC’s Sept. 17 Concert. Clever stories told in song. A six-piece band, with an up-tempo feel that can carry you to the Jazz Age on the trill of a clarinet, bounce you back to folk-rock with a twanging guitar, and conjure a Big Band feel on a singer’s purr.
Labor Day Weekend DUI Task Force
Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Labor Day weekend as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur this Labor Day weekend.
New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO
UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL PEDESTRIAN INCIDENT: YCSO HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING PRESCOTT, ARIZONA. The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the...
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
