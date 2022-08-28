Prescott Valley Police to have new patches on uniforms. Prescott Valley Police Officers will soon have new patches on their uniforms as the Town continues to transition to its new logo in all departments. The new patches feature the State of Arizona outline, the new logo, and Prescott Valley’s incorporation date of 1978 in silver. PVPD Commander Jeremy Martin said more uniform changes will be coming the next several months, but the public will see officers in two styles of uniforms until the changes are complete.

